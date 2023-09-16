Play Over 550 Games For 30 Days On Zolaz Cloud Gaming Service For Free

The free access is for 30 days upon each sign-up before the end of September 2023. Get the free access and find out more here.
Enjoy Unlimited Access To Zolaz Game Library
Play high-quality games without any subscription, downloads, or hidden costs on Zolaz Cloud Gaming. There are also no disruptive in-app ads or additional in-app purchases needed, so players can fully immerse in the gaming experience.
For those with kids, PEGI ratings are also available to help parents decide which games are suitable for their children. In addition, children can safely access content suitable for their ages through signing up for a child account.
All content on Zolaz is streamed from its cloud server in Singapore. Say goodbye to long wait times for large game files to be installed, limited device storage or a slow internet connection.
Enjoy Over 550 Premium Games Anytime, Anywhere
Enjoy over 550 curated premium games from developers all over the world. From adrenaline-pumping racing to brain-teasing puzzles, the vast content library guarantees a fresh thrill each time. It is also updated every week to ensure there’s always something new to play.
For those always on the go, dive into quests across unlimited devices with an internet connection, including Windows/Mac home computers, iOS, and Android TV, phones, and tablets. A single Zolaz Cloud Gaming account provides users with five profiles to jump into the gaming universe concurrently.
Top The Charts & Win Sensational Rewards In The Contest
The action’s not just in the game. Zolaz Arena is running till 30 September 2023, where the top scorer will snag a luxury 3D2N Resorts World Sentosa Experience.
Simply play and earn points based on:
- 1 point per minute played on any game title
- 2 points per minute played on the featured #Zolazrecommended titles – Overcooked, V-Rally 4, Modern Combat 5: Blackout, and LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures.
All free Zolaz access will be automatically enrolled into the contest and deleted after 30 days, without any recurring subscription. Try out Zolaz Cloud Gaming now.
About Zolaz Cloud Gaming Service
Zolaz Cloud Gaming is an online video game streaming service by M1 that gives players instant access to hundreds of games worldwide.
Instead of paying for a copy of each game for every device, players pay a monthly subscription that gives full access to a library of games on connected devices. New games are added every month and carefully curated by experts. All the games are streamed from cloud servers in Singapore. They are not emulated or installed on the device.
Zolaz Cloud Gaming app is available on most devices with an internet connection, including PC/Mac home computers, iOS, iPhone and Android phones and tablets. Players can install the Zolaz app on an unlimited number of devices. Accounts with Zolaz Cloud Gaming VAS can have up to five profiles simultaneously logged in to enjoy cloud gaming services.
For more information, please visit: http://www.zolaz.com.sg/