Lao Responsible Business Awards 2023 Celebrates Workforce Well-being

Angsana Maison Souvannaphoum and Animal Doctors International were two of the leading businesses to be recognized at the 2023 Lao Responsible Business Awards for their commitment to the well-being of their workforce.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and good corporate governance (ESG) are internationally proven approaches that facilitate organizations to be successful, and these awards are designed to promote these practices to support the development of a successful Lao economy.

Hosted by the British Embassy in Laos, the awards ceremony took place on the evening of

21 September to celebrate and recognize businesses in Laos that have demonstrated a strong commitment to responsible business practices. Participants included representatives from the 17 shortlisted businesses, the Lao National Chambers of Commerce and Industry, international business chambers, embassies, and business leaders from across the country.

Announcing the winners of the small business category (for those businesses with fewer than 25 staff), Sheng Lee, President of the Australian Chamber of Commerce, and Industry, recognized ‘the great work and commitment the finalists had shown to investing in their people and demonstrating how this had had a positive influence on their business performance’. Animal Doctors International took first place in this category, with BIPO Services in second and The Green taking third.

In the large business category (for those with 25 or more staff), the competition was even more fierce, with Ms. Ina Mariulionyt, Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Laos, praising ‘the breadth of inspirational examples of good business practice and the commitment of the finalists to demonstrating how doing business well makes good business sense.’ The large business category was won by Angsana Maison Souvannaphoum, with this Luang Prabang-based hotel demonstrating an impressive commitment to workforce well-being through their ‘8 Pillars of Well-being’ approach to staff engagement. Krungsri Leasing followed closely in second place, and Lao Toyota Services was in third.

Organized by the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Austcham), the British

Business Group in Laos, and the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the awards are designed to raise the profile of those businesses that are committed to responsible business practices, to demonstrate that good business practice makes good business sense, and to inspire more businesses to follow in the footsteps of these industry leaders.

The organizers would like to thank all the businesses that participated, the panel of judges who evaluated the array of applications received, and the following sponsors who made the event possible: the embassies of Britain, Canada, and the EU, Civitas Consulting, and Austcham.