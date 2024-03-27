The Club and Singapore Airlines join hands to launch Points and Miles Conversion Programme

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 March 2024 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) – HKT’s integrated loyalty and digital commerce platform, The Club, and the Singapore Airlines Group’s lifestyle rewards programme, KrisFlyer, are pleased to launch a two-way points and miles conversion programme, through which members of The Club and KrisFlyer can enjoy more avenues to enhance their benefits.

With this collaboration, members of The Club and KrisFlyer can convert KrisFlyer miles to Clubpoints directly on SingaporeAir.com, opening up a world of varied travel and lifestyle offerings, along with member-exclusive experiences such as curated travel packages, pre-screenings and priority concert bookings. They can use Clubpoints to offset their spending on The Club or convert Clubpoints to KrisFlyer miles via theclub.com.hk to redeem a wide range of rewards including flights, hotel stays, car rentals, shopping, and dining offers.

Conversion rates between Clubpoints and KrisFlyer miles are as follows1, 4:

1 KrisFlyer mile to 0.15 Clubpoint*

1 Clubpoint to 0.6 KrisFlyer mile**



*A minimum of 3,000 KrisFlyer miles is required for each conversion, and a maximum of 30,000 KrisFlyer miles can be converted per member per calendar year (on an aggregated basis). Clubpoints to be credited under the KrisFlyer miles and Clubpoints conversion will be rounded down to the nearest integer. The final amount of Clubpoints to be credited for each conversion is subject to the value shown at the time of conversion. All converted KrisFlyer miles cannot be reversed.

**A minimum of 100 Clubpoints (and in minimum block(s) of 10 Clubpoints thereafter) is required for each conversion, and a maximum of 10,000 Clubpoints per day and 100,000 Clubpoints per member per calendar year (both on an aggregated basis) can be converted. The final amount of KrisFlyer miles to be credited for each conversion is subject to the value shown at the time of conversion. All converted Clubpoints cannot be reversed.

Monita Leung, CEO of Digital Ventures, HKT, said, “Our collaboration with Singapore Airlines marks a milestone for us as we strive to expand our business and enhance our loyalty ecosystem. By enabling our valued members to seamlessly convert their Clubpoints to KrisFlyer miles and vice versa, we are unlocking possibilities for them to access an extensive array of rewards and privileges. We are dedicated to exploring regional collaboration across industries to create personalised experience for our Club members, and this collaboration with Singapore Airlines exemplifies our dedication to our members.”

Ryan Pua, Divisional Vice President, Loyalty Marketing, Singapore Airlines, said,

“Our partnership with The Club is part of an ongoing commitment to add new partners to our membership ecosystem. It synergises the rewards offered by KrisFlyer, Kris+, and The Club, diversifying the offerings across travel, dining, retail, and entertainment experiences for all members. The Club is KrisFlyer’s first two-way rewards conversion partner in Hong Kong, which highlights the importance of this market for the Singapore Airlines Group.”

To celebrate the launch of this collaboration, limited-time offers are provided to eligible The Club members until 31 May 2024. The Club members can enjoy bonus KrisFlyer miles when they convert a designated amount of Clubpoints to KrisFlyer miles during the Promotion Period1, 2.

Offers Action to be taken by The Club members One-off bonus entitled Offer 11, 2 Successfully convert a minimum of 2,000 Clubpoints to KrisFlyer miles in a single transaction 500 KrisFlyer miles Offer 21, 2 First 50 members who successfully convert a cumulative 22,000 Clubpoints to KrisFlyer miles 20,000 KrisFlyer miles KrisFlyer Sign Up Bonus1, 2, 3 First 2,000 members who successfully sign up as a KrisFlyer member via a designated website with promo code “THECLUB800” 800 KrisFlyer miles

All points and miles conversions and offers are subject to their terms and conditions.

For more information on the programme mechanics, offers and terms and conditions, please visit The Club website or KrisFlyer Earn Miles | Singapore Airlines website.

Members can convert Clubpoints to KrisFlyer miles and vice versa at the conversion rate specified in paragraph 2 above from 1 February 2024 to 31 January 2026 (both dates inclusive). The promotion period of Offer 1, Offer 2 and KrisFlyer Sign Up Bonus Promotion is from 1 February 2024 to 31 May 2024 (both dates inclusive) (“Promotion Period”). For details of programme mechanics, offers and terms and conditions, please visit https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/our-partners/krisflyer-clubpoints-conversion.html. The quota of 50 under Offer 2 and the quota of 2,000 under KrisFlyer Sign Up Bonus Promotion are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. Club HKT Limited (“Club HKT”) and Singapore Airlines Limited (“SIA”) have no obligation to update on the usage or balance of quota. Each The Club member can enjoy each of Offer 1, Offer 2 and KrisFlyer Sign Up Bonus Promotion once only during the Promotion Period as specified in Note 1. Participation in KrisFlyer Sign Up Bonus Promotion is limited to The Club members who have never signed up for KrisFlyer membership successfully before 1 February 2024. Eligible Members must successfully sign up for KrisFlyer membership via the designated link (https://www.singaporeair.com/en_UK/ppsclub-krisflyer/registration- form/?joinKFPromo=THECLUB800 ) at Singapore Airlines website with the designated promotion code “THECLUB800” to enjoy this offer. The Conversion rate may be revised from time to time at the sole discretion of Club HKT and SIA without prior notice. Club HKT is not the supplier of KrisFlyer miles or the related products or services which are provided by SIA. Club HKT makes no representation or guarantee as to the quality of SIA and/or its goods, products and/or services and accepts no liability for any matters arising from, or in relation to, the same. SIA is solely responsible for all obligations and liability relating to the provision of KrisFlyer miles and its goods, products and services. For any enquiries related to KrisFlyer miles, please contact SIA directly. The calculation, redemption and validity of Clubpoints are subject to related terms and conditions of Club HKT (https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/terms-and-conditions.html). In case of dispute, the decision of Club HKT and SIA shall be final and binding.

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city’s true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people’s lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt

Issued by HKT Limited.

HKT Limited is a limited company registered in the Cayman Islands.

About The Club

The Club, an HKT Digital Ventures arm, is an integrated loyalty and digital commerce online platform. Its services include e-commerce, travel, insurance and charitable contributions. The Club members can earn Clubpoints on their spending at The Club, designated HKT services and merchant partners to redeem rewards and privileges. For more information about The Club, please visit www.theclub.com.hk or call The Club’s hotline on +852 183 3000.

About Singapore Airlines

The SIA Group’s history dates back to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways Limited. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways Limited and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 cities in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership and Network Connectivity. For more information, please visit www.singaporeair.com.

About KrisFlyer by the Singapore Airlines Group

KrisFlyer has evolved from being an airline loyalty programme to an industry-leading lifestyle-centric rewards programme. Today, it has over 8 million members who benefit from wide-ranging accrual and redemption opportunities both on the ground and in the air. Members can not only earn and redeem miles on their flights on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Star Alliance member airlines, and SIA partner carriers, but also through everyday spend with more than 1,300 non-airline brands operating over 3,300 outlets worldwide. These include banks, hotels, travel services, restaurants, retail brands, and a wide range of experience providers in Singapore and around the world.