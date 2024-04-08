Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) and Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing (TDEM) both announce company name change to “Toyota Motor Asia” as a further step to integrate solutions and deliver Mobility for All

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 April 2024 – Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced their intention to change TMC and Daihatsu Motor Corporation (DMC) roles and responsibilities for small car business in emerging markets.

Along with this change, TMC also announced the direction to rename both TMAP (based in Singapore) and TDEM (based in Thailand), the two regional head offices of TMC in Asia, into “Toyota Motor Asia” (exact dates of legal name change will be confirmed soon).

While the legal entities will remain independent, the name change symbolizes the objective of delivering integrated technical and commercial solutions to customers in Asia, under the vision of delivering “Mobility for All”.

Toyota Motor Asia is more than a name; it is a promise to deliver innovative and practical products and services in an integrated manner, that meet customers’ unique mobility needs. Toyota has always believed in being “Best in Town”, where the company uses safe and high-quality advanced technologies to solve day-to-day mobility challenges for our customers and broader society, aligned with the corporate missions of enabling “Mobility for All” and “Carbon Neutrality.” Toyota Motor Asia is committed to pursuing these goals through the Toyota Mobility Concept, incorporating the three concepts of Mobility 1.0- to expand value of the car, Mobility 2.0- to expand mobility access to new realms and Mobility 3.0- to integrate mobility with social systems like energy or traffic management.

Toyota Motor Asia will continue to support 16 markets, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam. The regional head offices also support development and production preparation in other markets, including Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and across the Global South. As the organization transforms into a mobility company, Toyota Motor Asia will also continue to oversee Lexus operations in Asia and build synergies and mutual learnings between Toyota and Daihatsu.

Masahiko Maeda, CEO of Toyota Asia operations from TMC, shared his expectation of the greater synergy: “The naming of Toyota Motor Asia is a testament of our intention to integrate high quality products and services that serve the real mobility needs of all our customers in Asia, and even emerging markets beyond. Along with our Group companies and partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of the Toyota Mobility Concept but grounded in the practical realities of the market and our customer’s needs.”

Echoing this sentiment, Hao Quoc Tien, DCEO of Toyota Asia operations from TMC, emphasized: “The better alignment of R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, symbolized by our common name Toyota Motor Asia, is a significant step towards adding true customer-centric value in a rapidly changing world. Since mobility equates to opportunity for our stakeholders, we will do our best to deliver on our brand promise and “Move Your World.”

<Company Outline> from June 2024 (exact date of registration will be confirmed)>

Regional Office Toyota Motor Asia (TMA)

CEO: Masahiko Maeda/ Deputy CEO: Hao Quoc Tien Legal Company name (under confirmation) Toyota Motor Asia (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Toyota Motor Asia (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Shareholder Toyota Motor Corporation 100% President Hao Quoc Tien Masahiko Maeda Employee Approx 350 Staff Approx 2,500 Staff Responsibility Research & Development, Planning, Support towards Production, Sales, After-sales of Products and Services for Toyota Asia markets Previous name Toyota Motor Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (TMAP) Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TDEM)

