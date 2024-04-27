Head of Vietnam’s Parliament Resigns Amid Corruption Probe

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The head of Vietnam’s parliament has resigned, according to state media, making him the latest senior member of the government to leave office amid an ongoing anti-corruption campaign that’s shaken the country’s political and business elites.

The resignation of National Assembly Chair Vuong Dinh Hue adds to growing instability in the country. President Vo Van Thuong resigned in March — just over a year after the previous president, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, resigned to take political responsibility for corruption scandals during the pandemic.

“It also highlights the extreme uncertainty in a political environment that’s often boasted of its stability, as three top leaders have been axed in just a year,” said Nguyen Khac Giang, an analyst at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Hue’s resignation came days after his assistant Pham Thai Ha was arrested on charges of abusing his position and power for personal gain on 21 April, according to state media outlet VN Express.

Initial reports did not say that Hue was implicated in corruption, but noted that investigators found that the parliamentary leader had “violated Party regulations, and his violations have affected the reputation of the Party, the State and himself.” Vietnam’s Communist Party accepted what it called a voluntary resignation from Hue, according to VN Express.