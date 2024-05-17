MoneyHero Group Named Among the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Hong Kong 2024

MoneyHero Group is named among the Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Hong Kong 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 May 2024 – MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a market-leading personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison platform in Greater Southeast Asia, has been honoured at the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Hong Kong 2024″ awards organized by HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry.

MoneyHero received this recognition for its exceptional work environment, which is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment and dedication to fostering a vibrant organisational culture that attracts top talent and fosters professional development.

With the theme of ‘Together We Thrive: The Definitive Z Choice’, the 2024 awards focused on the efforts of companies who are leading the charge in creating a harmonious and inclusive workplace that values the strengths of all generations. This year, 53 companies were honoured with the top titles after careful evaluation by a professional panel of judges through conducting extensive employee surveys.

“Our employees have been the primary drivers of our success over the past ten years, and we are immensely proud of the culture that we have created. This award is dedicated to our team who live our values every single day,” said Rohith Murthy, Chief Executive Officer at MoneyHero Group. “MoneyHero Group is a purpose-driven organisation and we believe that a fulfilling career is fueled by purpose. Our employees embody our purpose to drive meaningful change in personal finance for millions of people in the region. This focus on impact, coupled with our collaborative culture and commitment to professional development, is what attracts top talent.”

MoneyHero places the highest value on talent, and welcomes people who can contribute their skills and experience, as well as individuals coming from different backgrounds and professions who want to join and grow their careers. To foster an inclusive and flexible work environment, the company implements the hybrid workplace and introduces the international remote work program that enables employees to work from any location they choose.

For more information about MoneyHero, including information for investors and learning about career opportunities, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com.

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY), formerly known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsia Group, is a market leader in the online personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia with respective brands for each local market. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, CompareHero, Moneymax, and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform and Creatory. MoneyHero currently managed 279 commercial partner relationships and services 8.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com.