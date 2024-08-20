Golden Triangle Seizes Telecom Fraud Network in Major Crackdown

In a coordinated operation, authorities have dismantled a telecommunications fraud network operating within the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, arresting 771 individuals. The action, carried out on 12 August, represents one of the most significant anti-fraud operations in the region’s history.

The operation was led by Anousin Sackpaseuth, head of Bokeo Public Security. It involved a substantial collaboration between local and international security forces, including the security units from Laos and China, and a total of 205 personnel.

Among those detained were 282 women and 489 men from 15 different nationalities. The group comprised 275 Lao nationals, 231 people from Myanmar, and 106 Chinese nationals. Additionally, the detainees included 73 people from the Philippines, 29 from India , and 20 from Indonesia. There were also six individuals from Mozambique, 11 from Ethiopia, and six from Uganda. The remaining detainees were from Vietnam, Tunisia, Colombia, Georgia, and Burundi, among others.

The operation uncovered an array of equipment central to the fraudulent scheme, including 709 desktop computers, 28 laptops, 1,896 mobile phones, 2 iPads, and 10 USB drives. These items were used to carry out the fraudulent activities, which had been deceiving victims through online scams.

Following the arrests, the Lao nationals were given warnings and sent back to their local communities with the help of their relatives. The 106 Chinese detainees were transferred to Chinese authorities at the Luang Namtha international checkpoint on 15 August. The remaining foreign detainees were handed over to their respective embassies for further processing in accordance with international regulations.

This crackdown is part of a larger effort to address and prevent transnational crimes within the Special Economic Zone. Anousin highlighted that the operation aims to restore peace and order in the region, ensuring that business operations remain lawful and that criminal enterprises are thwarted.