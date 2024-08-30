Laos Ranks Among Top Three Travel Spots for Thai Tourists, New Survey Shows

Laos has emerged as one of the top three destinations for Thai travelers, according to the latest Agoda’s Return Visitor Ranking. The survey highlighted that Laos, alongside Japan and Taiwan, has won the hearts of Thai tourists, who are drawn back by its local cuisine, cultural richness, and convenient accessibility.

This survey, conducted earlier this month, revealed that 74 percent of Thai tourists chose Japan, Taiwan, and Laos as their preferred destinations for return visits, with Hong Kong and Vietnam following closely behind.

A closer look at the motivations behind these choices shows that 32 percent of respondents are drawn to adventure, while 23 percent are enticed by the prospect of savoring local cuisine. Additionally, 20 percent of travelers are attracted to the arts and cultural heritage of these destinations. Reuniting with family and friends is another important factor for some travelers.

Over half of the Thai respondents have visited their preferred destinations between one and three times in the past decade. Factors such as ease of travel, safety, and cleanliness contribute to Laos’s growing appeal, according to the survey.

This popularity is further validated by international recognition, with CNN Travel naming Laos one of the 23 best places to visit in 2023. Luang Prabang also earned a spot on Time magazine’s list of the 50 greatest places to visit, highlighting its unique charm and natural beauty.

As Laos continues to draw repeat visitors, it solidifies its reputation as a must-visit destination for those seeking adventure, culture, and peace.