City of Dreams Macau’s Alain Ducasse at Morpheus to Stage the Finale of Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2024 – The acclaimed Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series, which was launched in June 2023, will be rolling out its last chapter of themed banquets which will bring to Macau the 10th cross-regional four-hands collaboration and feature City of Dreams’ Black Pearl one diamond and Michelin two-starred Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, along with Shanghai’s Black Pearl one diamond and Michelin one-starred PHÉNIX on October 26-27. Reservations are now accepted with an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style WeChat members.

Main dining room of Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, City of Dreams

Supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series represents Melco’s ongoing effort in promoting Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy while reinforcing Melco’s Macau properties as top dining destinations for locals and tourists alike. These unprecedented cross-regional extravaganzas have been offering gourmands the opportunity to discover and savor the regional specialties from all over China, and at the same time helping to promote some of the greatest restaurants of Macau both locally and beyond, as well as preserving Macau’s diversity in food culture through “Inheritance, Innovation, and Exchange.”

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus pays homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, redefining fine dining with a contemporary vision, whilst PHÉNIX infuses modern inspiration and creativity into luxury French dining, aiming for perfection in every bite. Priced at MOP 3,288* per person (an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style WeChat members), Chapter 10 of the Gastronomic Series – “A French Banquet of Pearls & Stars,“ will see head chef Cedric Satabin of Alain Ducasse at Morpheus team up with Executive Chef Ugo Rinaldo of PHÉNIX from The PuLi Hotel and Spa, Shanghai to deliver an exquisite gastronomic experience of refined French cuisine for two nights only on October 26 and 27 at Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau.

Rum baba as in Monte Carlo

Poached chicken from Bresse, vegetables ‘au pot’, poulette sauce

The extraordinary six-course menu will bring together some of the most signature dishes from the two restaurants, such as Alain Ducasse at Morpheus’ Mediterranean Gamberoni, Delicate Gelée, Gold Caviar, and Chocolate and Coffee from our Manufacture in Paris, Toasted Buckwheat; and also PHÉNIX’s “Royal” Langoustine Gently roasted with Fig Leaves, Ceps, Veal Trotters, as well as Milk Fed Lamb In Three Ways, “Shansu” Leaves, Violin Zucchini, Jus Condiment. This four-hands menu will also feature one of the latest dishes, Hand-dived Scallop, that is expected to be launched later this month at Alain Ducasse at Morpheus.

A Journey in Alain Ducasse’s Repertoire

Meanwhile, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has recently introduced a new menu concept, of which, only a selection of the most prominent dishes the world-famous chef Alain Ducasse has created throughout his decades of successful career and also classic French recipes will be made available to guests.

Line-caught sea bass ‘à la Dugléré’, spinach leaves and shellfish

For more than 40 years, Chef Ducasse has been at the helm of tens of Michelin-starred restaurants, in Paris, Monaco, New York, London, Tokyo, Kyoto and many other locations throughout the world. With his inextinguishable passion for outstanding ingredients and his demanding quest for excellence, he’s created a repertoire of recipes which have been unanimously recognised as the epitome of French contemporary haute cuisine.

Cookpot of smoked blue lobster, macaroni and black truffle

From this summer onwards, Chef Ducasse has decided to showcase a selection of his iconic dishes and classics of French cuisine at Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, thus allowing Macau’s food lovers to discover and enjoy. These dishes include Chilled langoustine, delicate gelée with spices and Kristal caviar; Cookpot of smoked blue lobster; Poached chicken from Bresse, vegetables ‘au pot’, poulette sauce; Line-caught seabass ‘à la Dugléré’; Rum baba as in Monte Carlo; and also Chocolate soufflé concocted with chocolate prepared in his Paris Manufacture. This is an absolute not-to-be-missed occasion to savour the best of Chef Alain Ducasse’s creations, genuine milestones of the contemporary French haute cuisine.

Chilled langoustine, delicate gelée with spices and Kristal caviar

For those who would like to experience the unparalleled luxury of an ultra-exclusive food and wine journey, don’t miss out on the chance to indulge in nine rare vintages that have each been rated a perfect score of 100 by the renowned Robert Parker, and paired with the remarkable Michelin-starred cuisine at Alain Ducasse at Morpheus. The exceptional wine list is made up of 2008 Louis Roederer Cristal Brut Rosé, 2009 M.Chapoutier Ermitage Blanc ‘De L’Orée’, 1982 Château Latour, 1989 Château Haut-Brion, 1990 Château Margaux, 1996 Château Lafite Rothschild, 2000 Château Pavie, 2010 Château Cheval Blanc, and 2001 Château d’Yquem. Priced at MOP 240,000* per table (for a maximum of eight persons), this extraordinary RP 100-point wine pairing menu is available both at Alain Ducasse at Morpheus and Cantonese restaurant Jade Dragon.

For reservations at Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, please call (853) 8868 3432 during opening hours (6-10:30pm from Wednesday-Sunday) or visit

www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/dine/international/alain-ducasse-at-morpheus. Stay tuned for the latest privileges and promotions exclusively for Melco Style WeChat members: www.cityofdreamsmacau.com/en/melcostyle.

* Price is subject to 10% service charge.

