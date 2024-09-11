HKFindlawyer.com Launches New Law Firm Search and Rating Feature to Help Citizens Filter Out Reputable Lawyers

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 September 2024 – HKFindlawyer.com proudly announces the launch of its brand-new law firm search and rating feature ( Lawyer Search Feature ), aimed at helping citizens avoid irresponsible law firms, making it easier for the public to find trustworthy legal services.

The new feature allows any user to publicly rate law firms and leave detailed reviews, so that other users can make more informed choices based on previous experiences. Law firms can also respond to the ratings, ensuring fairness and transparency on both sides. This rating system covers a wide range of legal areas, including work injury compensation, traffic accidents, civil litigation, divorce cases, and criminal cases such as theft, fraud, indecent assault, upskirting, underage sex and assault.

Helping Citizens Find the Right Lawyers and Providing Comprehensive Legal Support

Whether the client need to handle a divorce matter, face criminal charges, or seek compensation for work injury or traffic accidents, HKFindlawyer.com’s search and rating feature provides useful support. The website covers a wide range of legal areas, including but not limited to:

– Divorce cases

– Criminal litigation

– Civil cases

This feature not only makes it easy for citizens to search for law firms but also enables them to apply various filtering criteria to ensure they find the right lawyer. For instance, when dealing with a criminal case, citizens can search through the website and view other clients’ reviews to ensure the lawyer’s professionalism and credibility.

Fair, Just, and Transparent, Protecting Citizens’ Rights

Adrien Kwong, founder of HKFindlawyer.com, said, “We not only see problems with unethical lawyers in the property market, but the recent ‘東張西望’ report of a shocking real estate scam involving Mrs. Lam, who lost a down payment of 700,000 HKD due to suspected collusion between the property seller and the law firm, further highlighted this issue. This incident has once again brought attention to the problem of unethical law firms in Hong Kong. It also reminds us of the ‘Wong Fung Solicitors’ fraud case from years ago, where the firm was accused of embezzling client funds, leading to over 79 buyers having their mortgage funds frozen and facing bankruptcy. Many Hongkongers expressed concern after hearing this, stating that these law firms’ actions resemble a ‘trap’ that leaves innocent buyers with heavy losses.”

He continued, “Through this platform, we hope to provide citizens with a fair, just, and transparent law firm rating system, allowing them to identify truly trustworthy lawyers and avoid falling into the traps of unethical firms. Legal services should be transparent, and any misconduct or malpractice will be revealed in this system.”

This innovative feature will effectively help citizens find the right law firm to handle their legal issues, ensuring the protection of their legal rights. Whether it’s buying property, claiming work injury compensation, or handling criminal cases.

For more information, please visit HKFindlawyer.com.

Hashtag: #HKFindlawyer.com

https://hkfindlawyer.com/

https://www.facebook.com/hkfindlawyer

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HKFindLawyer.com

HKFindlawyer.com is Hong Kong’s leading legal service matching platform, dedicated to connecting individuals and businesses with experienced and trustworthy lawyers. With a focus on transparency and quality, the platform offers a unique law firm search and rating feature that allows users to review and compare law firms based on real experiences. Covering a wide range of legal services, including divorce, criminal cases, personal injury, and civil litigation, HKFindlawyer.com is committed to helping the public find the right legal support with ease and confidence. Our mission is to make legal services more accessible, affordable, and transparent for all Hong Kong citizens.