“(Daguan · Keweiwei) The 9th China Brand Value Top 100” and “The World Brand Value Top 900” Rankings Officially Released at the CIFTIS

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 September 2024 – At the invitation of China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The 9th China Brand Value Top 100” and “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The World Brand Value Top 900” rankings are officially released at the CIFTIS on September 12, 2024. “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The 9th China Brand Value Top 100” and “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The World Brand Value Top 900” rankings by Chinese Brand Value Evaluation Standards adhere to the principles of justice, fairness and science, follow strictly the shortlisting criteria of The World Brand Value Top 900 enterprises to screen well-known enterprises with brand reputation all over the world, and use a unified Chinese Brand Value Evaluation Standards to measure the enterprise. Chinese Brand Value Evaluation Standards condense the efforts of many experts and scholars from Peking University, Tsinghua University, Policy Research Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Development Research Center of the State Council, National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Finance, National Bureau of Statistics, State Taxation Administration, People’s Bank of China, Beijing Normal University, Communication University of China, Central Institute of Cultural Management and other units and undergo rigorous review to make The World Brand Value Top 900 ranking list that can stand the test.

The total brand value of “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The 9th China Brand Value Top 100” and “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The World Brand Value Top 900” was CNY 111,992.929 billion, and the average brand value was CNY 124.437 billion, an increase of 1.84% over the previous edition of The World Brand Value Top 900 ranking list, which shows that after the end of the pandemic, the global economy is gradually recovering, and the brand value of enterprises is increasing slightly. In “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The 9th China Brand Value Top 100” and “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The World Brand Value Top 900” ranking lists, enterprises from a total of 43 countries and regions are on the lists, and the order of the number of enterprises on the list is as follows: 296 in the United States, 162 in China (including 125 in Chinese mainland, 19 in Hong Kong China and 18 in Taiwan China), 81 in Japan, 38 in France, 38 in the United Kingdom, 33 in Canada, 31 in India, 31 in Germany, 25 in Korea, 19 in Switzerland, 15 in Australia, 13 in Netherlands, 12 in Sweden, 10 in Italy, 8 in Spain, 7 in Russia, 7 in Brazil, 7 in Ireland, 7 in Finland, 6 in Singapore, 6 in Saudi Arabia, 5 in Denmark, 5 in South Africa, 4 in U.A.E., 4 in Belgium, 3 in Austria, 3 in Norway, 3 in Turkey, 3 in Indonesia, 2 in Qatar, 2 in Mexico, 2 in Thailand, 2 in the Philippines, and 1 each in Luxembourg, Colombia, Czech Republic, Poland, Bermuda, Peru, Viet Nam, Portugal and Malaysia. Compared with the previous edition of The World Brand Value Top 900 ranking list, the top 3 countries in terms of numbers of enterprises listed have not changed, all of which are the United States, China and Japan. The number of enterprises on the list in United States has increased by 10 enterprises from the 8th edition, the number of enterprises in China has decreased by 17 from the previous edition, and the number of enterprises from Japan has increased by 8 from the previous edition.

In order to ensure the authority and credibility of the ranking lists, the previous ranking lists have been strictly demonstrated.

The picture shows a closed-door symposium held on August 25, 2024 at the Graduate School of Peking University, on the upcoming release of “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The 9th China Brand Value Top 100” and “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The World Brand Value Top 900”. Many experts and business representatives from academia, business and media conducted an objective and fair review of the ranking lists and put forward professional and constructive opinions. At the same time, we insist that every edition of ranking lists is entrusted to an evaluation agency officially filed with the Ministry of Finance to conduct a professional evaluation to ensure the authority and accuracy of the data.

Professor Yan Zhijie, former dean of the School of Economics of Peking University and a well-known economist, emphasized that in the past 40 years of reform and opening up, Chinese enterprises have made significant progress, Chinese brands are gradually developing, and at the same time facing huge difficulties and challenges. The realization of modernization is inseparable from the development of the private economy, and the rise and fall of countless enterprises have also created a new image of Chinese brands on the international stage. At the same time, he called on enterprises to continuously improve their ability to resist risks and core competitiveness, pay attention to social responsibility and sustainable development, and establish a good corporate image.

Yan Yu, Executive Dean of the Southwest Branch of the School of Economics of Peking University, Director of the Strategic Cooperation Office of the School of Economics of Peking University, Researcher of the Institute of Social and Economic History of Peking University, and scholar of comparative world civilizations, mentioned: brand is the concentrated expression of technology and cultural additions, and is an important resource to participate in global competition. In today’s world, China’s development strategy opportunities and risks and challenges coexist. It is of great strategic significance to put brand building in an important position and promote brand value to gradually become the core indicator to measure the soft power of enterprises.

Ms. Song Jinhong, researcher at the Brand Value and Evaluation Research Platform of Peking University, the spokesperson of the ranking lists of “(Daguan · Keweiwei) China Brand Value Top 100 ” and “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The World Brand Value Top 900”, and the chairman of Beijing Daguan Advertising Co., Ltd., gave a detailed evaluation and introduction to “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The 9th China Brand Value Top 100” and “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The World Brand Value Top 900”: “(Daguan · Keweiwei) China Brand Value Top 100” and “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The World Brand Value Top 900” ranking lists realize the financial value added income brought by the brand value of the listed enterprises; stabilize the sustained and stable brand benefits of the securities market of the listed enterprises and increase the investment confidence of shareholders; At the same time, the quantitative evaluation value and global brand position directly affect the proportion of financial equity of the company’s brand value, and play a positive role in the direct brand extension of the enterprise’s expected income brand strength.

The United States still maintains a leading position in the number of countries and regions on the ranking lists, and China and Japan are the second and third places respectively on the ranking lists. On the whole, the economic operation is in a stable and improving direction, which is beneficial to the operation of enterprises. Looking forward to the future, traditional industries and emerging industries will fly together to help economic development and increase the value of corporate brands.

In order to win the competition for the expected benefits of brand value for the listed enterprises, and actively broaden the effective value of The World Brand Value Top 900 listed enterprises, the “Brand Party 900” website and the “BP900i” Mall have achieved initial results in the collection of benefits of the products and services of The World Brand Value Top 900 enterprises proposed at last year’s brand value launch. One-stop experience of the wonderful products and services of The World Brand Value Top 900 enterprises is not only an upgrade of the economic wisdom dividend marketing of the brand value rankings, but also an important measure to help enterprises win the expected benefits of brand value and establish the authority of international trade brands. We warmly welcome enterprises on the list to actively contact us, communicate value and price release information in a timely manner, and jointly explore new opportunities.

“(Daguan · Keweiwei) The 9th China Brand Value Top 100” and “(Daguan · Keweiwei) The World Brand Value Top 900” are sponsored and supported by Red Tea at Noon (Beijing) Hotel Catering Management Co., Ltd.

