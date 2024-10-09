De Beers and Landmark Present “Inspired By Nature” Exhibition Featuring The First Exclusive Display Of Rare Fancy Colour And White Diamonds In Hong Kong

A showcase of rare, fancy colour diamonds, a 126.92-carat natural rough diamond and High Jewellery Masterpieces will be on public view from 9 – 13 October at LANDMARK



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2024 – De Beers Jewellers, the leading diamond Jewellery House, and LANDMARK, a world-class luxury shopping destination, are proud to announce a one-of-a-kind exhibition titled “Inspired by Nature” in Hong Kong. This exclusive showcase features a curated selection of the most exceptional diamonds, including rare, fancy-coloured and white diamonds and high jewellery masterpieces, with a total of 80 exhibits and an estimated value of US$100 million. Running from 9th to 13th October, the exhibition invites collectors and diamond enthusiasts to explore De Beers’ journey from rough to polished, highlighting the extraordinary beauty of natural diamonds as reflected in the jewellery house’s most treasured pieces.

Highlights of the exhibition include a stunning 126.92-carat rough diamond mined by De Beers is rated D/E colour. Its exceptional white colour portrays the beauty of nature. The exhibition also features De Beers’ Heritage Masterpiece Diamonds from the Natural Works of Art Collection, a remarkable collection of extraordinary fancy colour diamonds in shades of pink, blue, orange, yellow, purple and green. Additionally, selected pieces from the 1888 Masterpiece Diamonds will be on display, paying homage to De Beers’ founding year and its discovery of nature’s ancient miracles since 1888, this is a curated selection of the world’s most exceptional natural diamonds, each discovered by De Beers in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Canada. As part of this exhibition, De Beers will undermine its unwavering commitment to responsible sourcing and creating a better future for people and the planet. Available onsite are also De Beers’ high jewellery collections including Soothing Lotus, Portrait of Nature and more, where an interplay of lights and diamonds will create a remarkable spectacle.

Guests are also invited to join guided tours to view the exhibits, as well as a Design Atelier that show how artisans transform rough diamonds into polished, exquisite treasures. For those seeking a deeper appreciation of diamonds, a Diamond Masterclass led by President Emeritus of the De Beers Institute of Diamonds, Mr. Andrew Coxon will also be available.

126cts Rough Diamond

The irregular shape of this 126.92cts rough diamond suggests that it was once part of a much larger rough diamond formed over 800 million years ago, separated during its 300 kilometre journey to the surface of the earth.

This rough diamond was mined by De Beers and is graded as a D/E colour diamond. Its exceptional white colour portrays the beauty of nature. The diamond exhibits an extremely rare transparency and is perfectly pure due to the lack of nitrogen molecules present. A pear shape in excess of 40 carats is one of the best possible polished outcomes.

From Rough To Polished

A beautiful polished diamond always begins with a beautiful rough. Each rough diamond will experience a unique journey from the earth’s core to the surface and only one in a million diamonds weigh above 1 carat. They are formed over billions of years, under extremely high temperatures in the depths of the earth. The organic shape of the rough diamond determines the final polished shape. The emotional connection developed through the journey of the diamond from rough to polished is a mark of our mastery and knowledge as the Home of Diamonds since 1888.

DB Classic Oval-Shaped Diamond Ring At 30.08 carats, this oval-shaped diamond is the biggest polished diamond produced from its original rough (110.44 cts). This diamond was awarded the highest colour grade, d, making it an outstanding example of rarity. HK$70,650,000 Enchanted Lotus High Jewellery Ring Set in the Enchanted Lotus setting, this emerald-cut is of the highest colourless grade D, weighing 24.08 cts and internally flawless. HK$55,650,000 DB Classic Heart-shape Diamond Ring This heart-shaped diamond (18.03 cts) with the highest colourless grade D and internally flawless is framed by micropavé-set diamonds. HK$42,800,000 DB Classic Pear-shaped Fancy Intense Pink Diamond Ring with Pear Sides This beautiful pear-shaped, fancy intense pink diamond weights 2.05 cts. The total carat weight of the ring including the pear sides is 2.73 cts. HK$28,700,000 De Beers Aura Double Halo Pink Pear Ring This pear-shaped, fancy intense purplish pink diamond weights 2.13 cts. The total carat weight of the ring is 2.96 cts. HK$29,450,000 Ellesmere Treasure High Jewellery Cushion-cut Fancy Vivid Blue Diamond Ring This beautiful cushion-cut, fancy vivid blue diamond weights 1.53 cts. The total carat weight of the ring is 4.19 cts. HK$34,150,000 DB Classic Pave Fancy Green Radiant Cut Ring This radiant cut, fancy vivid bluish green diamond weights 0.83 cts. The total carat weight of the ring is 1.03 cts. HK$6,950,000 DB Classic Oval-Shaped Fancy Intense Yellow Diamond Ring This oval-shaped intense yellow diamond weights 4.13 cts. HK$1,455,000 De Beers Aura Fancy Vivid Orange Solitaire Diamond Ring In this diamond and white gold ring, this radiant-cut fancy vivid orange diamond weights 1.26 cts. In this iconic Aura mount, each round brilliant diamond is aligned by hand to ensure a closely contoured frame, magnifying the central solitaire’s character, in turn. HK$27,100,000

Soothing Lotus High Jewellery Collection

Inspired by the serene beauty of the lotus flower, the Lotus By De Beers High Jewellery collection captures the extraordinary lifecycle of this symbolic bloom in pristine diamond form. This High Jewellery collection explores De Beers Jewellers’ signature use of rough diamonds, set with our own precision technique. Each rough diamond is artfully placed among polished diamonds to recreate the hues of water, or the vision of hundreds of lily pads decorating the surface of a pond. The serene peacefulness of a pond draped with lotus flowers and lily pads can provide a rare opportunity for peaceful contemplation. This tranquil vision is channelled by the Soothing Lotus set, where rough and polished diamonds are artfully arranged, in a harmonious balance of colour, shape and texture.

Lotus by De Beers Soothing Lotus High Jewellery necklace in white gold, rose gold and yellow gold; with 227 diamonds (159.47 cts). Centre diamond weighs 6.06 cts. HK$10,750,000 Lotus by De Beers Soothing Lotus High Jewellery earrings in white gold, rose gold and yellow gold; with 14 diamonds (13.55 cts). Centre diamond weighs 2.07 and 2.02 cts respectively. HK$1,735,000

Portraits of Nature High Jewellery Collection

Sculptural pieces that redefine the mystical form of the butterfly and reflect the natural brilliance of each diamond. In the High Jewellery collection, the openwork wings sparkle with unexpected details, and in their delicate design, capture the way butterflies land but never stay still for long. Detachable elements offer the gift of transformation, while new colourways in fancy colour diamonds reflect the iridescence of their wings.

J1PN16Z00J51 / D83773 Portraits of Nature High Jewellery collection Butterfly cocktail ring in white gold, rose gold and yellow gold with fancy orange and pink diamonds, and white diamonds (5.94 cts). HK$590,000 J4FS02D10W72 / D67135 De Beers Bezel-Set High Jewellery necklace and clip in white gold with diamonds (16.80 cts). Centre diamond: 1.01 cts pear-shaped white diamond HK$1,140,000

DE BEERS INSPIRED BY NATURE HIGH JEWELLERY EXHIBITION

Date: 9th – 13th October 2024 (Wednesday to Sunday)

Opening hours: 11:30AM – 6:30PM

Address: Centricity, LANDMARK, 2/F, LANDMARK CHATER, Chater Road, Central

Hashtag: #DeBeers #DeBeersHK #LANDMARKHK #LANDMARKJEWELLERY

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers over 135 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world’s most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers diamond jewellery is available in more than 30 stores worldwide, as well as online at debeers.com.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land’s Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE’S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.