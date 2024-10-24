JMHO Siu Szeto Kit JP MBE Training Centre Officially Opens in Kowloon

Opening of JMHO Siu Szeto Kit JP MBE Training Centre with JMHO Board of directors

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 October 2024 – We are delighted to inform that on the occasion of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 27th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR, the JMHO Siu Szeto Kit JP MBE Training Centre (the”Centre”) opened on 24 October 2024. This Centre is a pivotal step in enhancing mediation training and accreditation for mediators in Hong Kong and in strengthening Hong Kong’s role as an international mediation hub. This event marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote mediation as a key method for dispute resolution, aligning with the Hong Kong government’s vision to develop Hong Kong into a “Regional Centre for International Legal and Dispute Resolution Services”.

Opening of JMHO Siu Szeto Kit JP MBE Training Centre – Guests of Honour

Acknowledging Our Supporters

The establishment of this Centre was made possible through the generous support of several key contributors:

– Mr Peter Wong Yiu-kai, who donated a premises of over 3,000 square feet at Fook Chi Building, Kowloon City.

– The family and friends of the late Mrs Kitty Siu JP, MBE ( * Pls see footnote for her lifetime achievements), who funded the renovation in her memory.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all donors and supporters who share our commitment to fostering a culture of peace and understanding through mediation.

Guests of Honour include:

Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui, The Most Revd Andrew CHAN

Former Vice-President of the Court of Appeal, High Court, Mr Justice Wally Yeung GBS

Permanent Judge of the Court of Final Appeal, The Honourable Mr Justice Johnson LAM Man-hon

Deputy Secretary for Justice, Mr Horace CHEUNG Kwok-kwan SBS JP

The Honourable Legal Legislative Councillor, Mr Ambrose LAM San-keung

The Honourable Legal Legislative Councillor and the President of The International Probono Legal Services Association Limited, Mr Junius HO Kwan-yiu

The President of The Law Society of Hong Kong, Mr Roden TONG Man-lung

The Hong Kong Bar Association Vice-President Mr Jose-Antonio Maurellet S.C.

Past Chairlady of Hong Kong Federation of Women Lawyers Ms Julianne DOE Pearl

Fook Chi Building Owners Incorporated President Ir Peter WONG Yiu-kai

Mr Winston Siu Wing-yan

Chairlady of JMHO Ms SIU Wing Yee, Sylvia, JP

Mr Alfred Siu Wing-fung

The chairlady of the JMHO, Ms Sylvia Siu Wing-yee, JP, first delivered a welcome speech. She was very happy to meet all the legal and community elites who can attend the opening ceremony of the training center named after her mother. She, on behalf of her mother and all the directors of the JMHO would like to express her most heartfelt thanks to all the guests. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the mainland and the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. In the “Policy Address” just released by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, he is determined to build Hong Kong into a “regional international legal and dispute resolution service center”, “strengthen the promotion of mediation services” and “The International Organization for Mediation” headquarters will be established at the old Wan Chai Police Headquarters. The government continues to promote the “Community Mediation Pilot Scheme”. The establishment of this center is in response to the initiative of the Chief Executive’s policy address. At the same time, the opening attracted more than a dozen representatives of mediation centers from Belt and Road countries to send congratulatory messages, proving that the JMHO can play the role of “super connector” for Hong Kong.

The Most Revd Andrew CHAN said that the meaning of mediation and communication is a listening ear and an open mind. He firmly believes that only mutual understanding and trust can resolve disputes. Whether the outcome of a dispute is a win-win or a lose-lose depends on our attitude towards life.

Mr Horace CHEUNG Kwok-kwan SBS JP, Deputy Secretary for Justice of Hong Kong, said that since the establishment of the JMHO, they have been committed to assisting in promoting mediation to resolve disputes. In addition to organizing lectures and trainings, the JMHO also provides non-profit mediation services to the Judiciary. The opening of the training center is another milestone in the work of the JMHO. He was very pleased to see the selfless contributions made by everyone present, especially Mr Peter Wong’s generous sponsorship of the venue. This year’s “Policy Address” mentioned that the government will launch a “Community Mediation Pilot Program” and increase training in order to bring the culture of mediation into the community. He hopes to work with the JMHO and all sectors of society to jointly build Hong Kong into a regional international legal and dispute resolution service center.

Mr Junius HO Kwan-yiu, member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council and president of the Hong Kong International Pro Bono Legal Services Association stated that mediation means that one person can take a step back and the sky is brighter. The government has launched a series of measures, including “The International Organization for Mediation”. He hopes that Hong Kong, as a tiny city, can gather talented people and covers the whole world, so as to achieve the effect of making peace. In the near future, he will cooperate with the JMHO to promote mediation in the Greater Bay Area.

Mr Roden TONG Man-lung, President of the Law Society of Hong Kong, was very moved when he saw the establishment of the training center. Siu Szeto Kit, JP, has been enthusiastic about public welfare for many years. She served as the chairman of Po Leung Kuk and was committed to expanding education and child welfare, making great contributions to society. She respects the seniors very much, and he believes that Mrs. Kitty Siu’s spirit of serving the society will continue through the training center. “Through talent training, we can help all sectors of society resolve disputes in a peaceful manner and build a harmonious, stable society where people can live and work in peace and contentment,” he said.

Mr Jose-Antonio Maurellet S.C., Vice-Chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, congratulate the opening of training centre in To Kwa Wan. Named after the late mother of JMHO’s Chairlady, Ms. Sylvia Siu, JP, the training centre is the latest chapter in JMHO’s illustrious history, and also testifies to the outstanding contributions made by Ms Siu in promoting JMHO’s work. Now in its 14th year, JMHO had played a central role in promoting the use of mediation as a means of dispute resolution in Hong Kong. As a member organization, the Hong Kong Bar is proud of the JMHO’s achievements and look forward to further collaboration in the future, with the ultimate aim of putting mediation in its proper place as an integral element of a quick and effective system for resolving disputes amongst those who need it most.

Significance of the Centre

This Centre aligns with the initiatives outlined in the Chief Executive’s 2024 Policy Address, which emphasized developing Hong Kong as a “Regional Centre for International Legal and Dispute Resolution Services” and promoting mediation services. Members of the Board of Directors of the JMHO (see annex for details) welcome the Chief Executive’s proposed series of measures, which we believe will effectively promote the development of mediation in Hong Kong, enhance the system on local accreditation and disciplinary matters for the mediation profession, and further strengthen Hong Kong’s role as an international mediation centre. The JMHO also lauds the establishment of a Sports Dispute Resolution System, and the government’s initiatives incorporate mediation clauses in government contracts, and encourage private organisations to make reference to and adopt such clauses.

By stepping up the promotion of mediation services, we aim to support the government’s efforts in enhancing local accreditation and disciplinary systems within the mediation profession. The Centre will offer comprehensive training programs designed to equip mediators across varying sectors and disciplines, with the skills needed to handle a wide range of disputes.

Our Cooperating &/or Friendly Partners for our past events include:

International:

AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre

Asia Pacific Centre for Arbitration & Mediation

Nepal International Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Centre

The Indonesia Mediation Center

Asian Mediation Association

Australasian Dispute Resolution Centre ADRC

Malaysian International Mediation Centre

Borneo International Arbitration and Mediation Centre

Mainland China:

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Mediation Centre

International Commercial Mediation Centre for Belt and Road Initiative

Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration

South China International Arbitration Center (HK)

Guangzhou Arbitration Commission

Nansha International Arbitration Court

Zhuhai Court of International Arbitration

Hainan International Arbitration Court

Dongguan Commercial Mediation Center

Hengqin International Commercial Mediation Center

Huizhou Arbitration Commission

Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area Entrepreneurs Alliance

China, Hong Kong:

Hong Kong Judiciary

Department of Justice, Hong Kong

Development Bureau, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Urban Renewal Authority

Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Consumer Council

Financial Dispute resolution Centre

The Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong

The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce

Hong Kong Federation of Women Lawyers

Hong Kong Mediation Accreditation Association Limited

Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

eBRAM International Online Dispute Resolution Centre

Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club Madam Wong Chan Sook Ying Memorial Care & Attention Home for the Aged

Evercare Elderly Care Services

Catholic Education Office

Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong

Education Division, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals

Grant Schools Council

Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club

Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club College

HKCWC Fung Yiu King Memorial Secondary School

The Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention, Hong Kong

The International Probono Legal Services Association

Hong Kong Wenzhounese Charity Fund Limited

Seto Clans Association

Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College

Po Leung Kuk Siu Hon Sum Primary School

China, Taiwan:

Chinese Arbitration Association International (Taipei)

China ,Macau,:

World Trade Center Macau Arbitration Center

Our Friendly Individual Supporters for our past event

NPC Deputies

Mr Andrew YAO, BBS, JP

Dr Grace LING

Prof Priscilla LEUNG, SBS, JP

Mr Rock CHEN Chung-nin, SBS, JP

Ms Maggie CHAN, MH, JP

Mr Nicholas CHAN, MH, JP

Dr Kennedy WONG, BBS, JP

CPPCC Member

Ms Melissa PANG, BBS, MH, JP

Dr Thomas SO, JP

LegCo Member

Hon Andrew LEUNG Kwan-yuen, GBM, GBS, JP

Hon Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, GBM, GBS, JP

Hon Paul TSE, JP

Hon Michael TIEN, BBS, JP

Ir Dr Hon LO Wai-kwok, GBS, MH, JP

Dr Hon Junius HO, BBS, JP

Hon Eunice YUNG, JP

Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, BBS, JP

Hon Doreen KONG Yuk-foon

Dr Hon TIK Chi-yuen, SBS, JP

Dr Hon CHOW Man-kong

Hon Ambrose LAM, JP

Hon TANG Ka-piu, BBS, JP

Hon Carmen KAN

Hon Adrian HO

Hon SHANG Hailong

Prof Hon CHAN Wing-kwong

Presidents of HKIArb

Mr KWONG Chi-Keung, JP (past)

Mr Samuel Wong Chat-chor (present)

JMHO Ambassador

Ms Vivian Kong Man-wai

The JMHO offers a variety of training programs, including specialized courses on the :-

1) Mediator Assisted Case Settlement Conference

2）Mediation Pilot Scheme for the Land (Compulsory Sale for Redevelopment) Ordinance (Chapter 545)

to enhance the skills and accreditation of mediators.

We look forward to welcoming you to this landmark event.

JMHO Management Team Chairlady Ms SIU Wing Yee, Sylvia, JP Vice-Chairman Ir TONG Pui Keung, Sidney Honorary Secretary Mrs WONG NG Kit Wah, Cecilia Honorary Treasurer Dr FONG Shiu Man David Board Member Ms PANG Melissa Kaye, BBS, MH, JP Board Member Dr TO Wing, Christopher Board Member Dr LEE Tsz Hang (Lawrence) Honorary Advisor Mr CHAN Bing Woon, SBS, JP Honorary Legal Advisor Dr LEUNG Wing Hang, Vitus, BBS, JP

*Lifetime achievements of Mrs Kitty Siu JP, MBE

Hong Kong philanthropist Kitty Szeto Kit, who led several charity groups in the city, has died aged 92.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu led the tributes to Szeto and said she was a hugely respected philanthropist who dedicated her life to public welfare and made an outstanding contribution to charity work.

Lee said he “deeply mourned” the death of Szeto. “Her noble virtues, compassion and selfless dedication make her a social role model worthy of admiration and emulation,” he added.

Szeto married construction tycoon Siu Hon-sum in 1950.

She developed new initiatives in education, women’s and children’s services and other areas with her leadership of social services charity Po Leung Kuk, Hong Kong’s Community Chest and the Hong Kong Chinese Women’s Club.

She also raised funds for charity, which helped provide kindness and relief to countless individuals from all walks of life.

Szeto was tireless in her charitable work and relentless in her self-improvement as she believed that the elderly should be involved in lifelong learning and keep pace with the times.

Szeto was a pioneer in education for the elderly in Hong Kong and set up the University of 3rd Age (U3A) Network of Hong Kong in 2006 to help older people make the most of their golden years.

The network …… encourages retired people to pursue lifelong learning and contribute to the community through voluntary work.

Abstract from SCMP on 22 Jul 2024.

About JMHO

Established in 2010, the Joint Mediation Helpline Office (JMHO) is a coalition of professional institutions committed to providing non-profit mediation services. We have been recognized as a Section 88 tax-exempt charity since 2011. Our existing members include:

– Law Society of Hong Kong

– Hong Kong Bar Association

– Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators

– Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (East Asia Branch)

– Hong Kong Institution of Engineers

– Hong Kong Mediation Council

– Hong Kong Mediation Center