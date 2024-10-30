AIM Vaccine’s heavyweight single-product mRNA RSV Vaccine obtained the clinical trial approval

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2024 – AIM Vaccine (06660.HK), the leader in Chinese mRNA vaccines, announced on 30October that mRNA respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine developed by a controlled subsidiary of the Group , has been recently obtained from the National Medical Products Administration, which marks a new progress of the research and development of the vaccine.

RSV, a common respiratory tract infection pathogen, is highly contagious and widely prevalent worldwide. RSV infection is an important cause of death in infants under one year old and also an important factor in the death of respiratory tract infections in the elderly. Meanwhile, people who have been infected with RSV previously are still at risk of being reinfected with RSV.

At present, there is no approved antiviral drug specifically for RSV that is available for clinical use worldwide. Therefore, the prevention of RSV has become an important strategy to resist the health threat from RSV, and vaccination for active immune prophylaxis is an effective means to avoid severe RSV infection.

No RSV vaccine has been approved for marketing in China, and now there are two RSV vaccines from GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer on the global market. In 2023, the global sales of RSV vaccines reached US$2.46 billion. According to the forecast of China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited, an industry consultant, it is expected that the global market size of RSV vaccines will reach approximately US$16.7 billion by 2030 (Approximately HK$130 billion).

In June this year, Moderna’s RSV vaccine was approved by the US FDA. Citic Securities Research report pointed out that this is the second commercial mRNA vaccine in the world after the new coronavirus vaccine, further promoting the application of mRNA technology in the field of non-new coronavirus vaccine research and development, and RSV vaccine is expected to become the next heavyweight product in the field of mRNA vaccine.

It is worth noting that compared with traditional vaccines, the delivery of mRNA vaccines does not require specific plasmid vectors, does not enter the nucleus, has stronger immunogenicity and safety, has lower production costs, and can be delivered in a short time. Put into production. Currently, there are very few competitors in the field of mRNA vaccines globally, and the technologically cutting-edge mRNA vaccines are a veritable blue ocean.

AIM Vaccine is one of the enterprises that take the lead in developing mRNA vaccine products in China, and also one of the first batch of domestic vaccine enterprises that have obtained an independent patent for mRNA technology. The Group has a mature mRNA vaccine research and development system and has developed several mRNA vaccine candidates, including but not limited to mRNA rabies vaccine, mRNA RSV vaccine and mRNA shingles/herpes zoster vaccine, etc.

AIM Vaccine has also established a sound quality management system for mRNA vaccines and a commercial-scale production workshop in line with GMP standards, and vaccines produced on the mRNA technology platform have also been verified by clinical trials. The Group has now smoothened the whole life cycle process such as the research, development and production of mRNA vaccines, allowing for rapid achievement of the industrialization of mRNA vaccine products after the completion of the clinical trials as well as the acceleration of the commercialization process of vaccine products. According to data, the market size of mRNA vaccines and therapies will grow rapidly at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8% from 2023 to 2028, and is expected to reach US$101.8 billion in 2028.

AIM Vaccine will rapidly advance the clinical trials of the mRNA respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine. As a new and globally heavyweight key vaccine product, this product is expected to become a new growth driver of the Group after its launch.

