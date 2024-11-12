CCM Costume Rental Launches Newly Revamped Website To Streamline Customer Experience

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2024 – CCM Costume Rental, Singapore’s premier costume rental service, is excited to announce the launch of its newly revamped website, designed to provide customers with a seamless, user-friendly experience when searching for costumes for any event. Featuring an expanded online catalogue, customers can now find the perfect costume with ease, whether it’s for a corporate function, themed party, or a quick social media post.



With thousands of costumes available, the updated platform is designed to meet the needs of both individual and corporate clients, responding to the increased demand for convenient, high-quality costume rentals. The new site offers a streamlined browsing experience and an intuitive interface, allowing customers to quickly browse, select, and order costumes from the comfort of their homes or offices.



Enhanced user experience and upgraded features to meet growing customer demand

“We’re thrilled to unveil our new website, which reflects our commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and expanding our service capabilities,” said Hasyna Neo, Head of Rental of CCM Costume Rental. “Our upgraded platform is part of our ongoing effort to make costume rental a hassle-free, enjoyable experience for everyone.”



Whether customers need costumes for a themed dinner, a special event, or the latest TikTok trend, CCM Costume Rental provides a diverse selection to suit any occasion. The website also showcases the company’s unique Costume on the Move service, which brings costumes directly to offices for convenient fittings and tailored sizing, complete with free delivery and supported by in-house seamstresses to ensure a perfect fit every time. For more information and to explore the upgraded catalogue, visit https://ccm.com.sg/ today.

CCM Costume Rental

CCM Costume Rental is Singapore’s premier costume rental service, offering an extensive collection of meticulously maintained costumes for any themed event, from corporate functions to private parties. With our unique Costume on the Move service and in-house seamstress team, we provide convenient fittings and tailored sizing solutions to ensure a perfect fit. At CCM Costume Rental, we pride ourselves on delivering not only high-quality costumes but also exceptional customer service. Visit us today and experience the magic of dressing up!