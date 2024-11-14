Five Overseas Cities Win This Year’s Shanghai Award for Sustainability

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 November 2024 – Morocco’s Agadir, India’s Trivandrum, Qatar’s Doha, Mexico’s Iztapalapa, and Australia’s Melbourne have won the 2024 Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities, also known as the Shanghai Award, in recognition of their achievements in advancing sustainability.

Agadir was recognized for initiatives that enhance residents’ well-being through energy and water conservation, as well as an increase in green spaces per capita, according to a report released on World Cities Day, October 31.

The city in southern Morocco has introduced innovative programs, including a cultural participation initiative, smart city technology development, public engagement enhancements, and improved citizen services and living conditions.

Established in 2022, the Shanghai Award is a global initiative led by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, also known as UN-Habitat, and the municipality of the eastern Chinese city. The award aims to advance the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promote the local implementation of the UN’s New Urban Agenda which envisions cities as engines of prosperity.

Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala in India, received recognition for its 2030 Development Plan which focuses on building a knowledge-driven economy. The city has created jobs, improved transport efficiency, provided safe housing, and implemented environmental information systems, becoming a model of sustainable development through public-private partnerships and renewable energy sources such as solar power.

Doha was awarded for its respect for cultural heritage and efforts to reduce environmental impact through green building practices, the Doha Metro, and economic diversification. The city has also made strides in healthcare and in fostering an inclusive, thriving community.

Iztapalapa, a borough of Mexico City, has launched a comprehensive strategy combining spatial innovations with social programs to foster transformational communities, with an emphasis on gender equality and youth empowerment to build a people-centered sustainable future.

Melbourne has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 76 percent since 2016, developed renewable energy procurement models, increased biodiversity, revitalized central areas, and prioritized equity and inclusion in its sustainability initiatives.

