ICONSIAM To Host the World Phenomenon “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025”, Teams Up with Lisa, Global Stars and Key Partners To Propel Thailand into the Top 5 Global Countdown Destinations

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 November 2024 –reaffirms its position as a global destination that showcases the best of Thailand to the world. By presenting the spectacular “,” ICONSIAM aims to elevate Thailand’s global standing and position the country as a Global Countdown Destination that has captured the hearts of people worldwide. This countdown phenomenon promises Thailand’s and the world’s most impressive celebration, featuring the longest fireworks display along the Chao Phraya River, the first-ever solo performance from “Lisa Lalisa Manobal” a global Thai icon who inspires the world and a troop of top-rated local and international artists. With a projected global audience of over 30 million, the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025” at ICONSIAM is set to give Thailand’s economy a significant boost. This 3-day, 3-night celebration, scheduled for December 29-31, 2024, is anticipated to position Thailand among the world’s top 5 countdown destinations. The event has already captured the attention of international media and key opinion leaders to broadcast this spectacular event worldwide.

Mrs. Chadatip Chutrakul, CEO of Siam Piwat Group, stated, “ICONSIAM was born from a vision to celebrate the rich heritage and pride of Thailand, showcasing the country’s multi-faceted identity through a blend of traditional elegance and contemporary sophistication. It brings together the best of Thailand and the world in one extraordinary destination. ICONSIAM is truly a global destination that makes Thai people feel proud of being Thai, helps preserve and present THAINESS for the next generation, while also making visitors from around the world fall in love and be impressed with Thailand. Therefore, the ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025’ truly reaffirms ICONSIAM’s commitment to showcasing the best of Thailand to the world, fulfilling our original vision.”

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., stated that ICONSIAM, in partnership with public and private sectors, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Thai Chamber of Commerce, join forces to host the grand ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025,’ with an aim to win the world for Thailand with an unrivaled countdown experience. The spectacular countdown celebration along the Chao Phraya River, features “Lisa Lalisa Manobal”, a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, who has brought global fame to Thailand and inspired people worldwide, will highlight Thailand’s unique charm and talents, solidifying the nation’s reputation and a lasting impression on the global stage. Key highlights include eco-friendly fireworks stretching over 1,400 meters along the Chao Phraya River and live performances by prominent Thai and international artists, aiming to attract an estimated 30 million audiences both in-person and through live broadcasts from across the nation and worldwide. We are confident that Thailand’s countdown event will be among the top 5 best countdown destinations in the world.”

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, added “The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, through the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has been actively collaborating with the Ministry of Culture, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and various public and private sector partners to elevate Thailand’s status as a world-class event hub. By transforming traditional Thai festivals into global events and attracting international music and sports events, we aim to extend tourists’ length of stay, increase tourism spending, and boost the economy.

Thailand’s strong tourism industry, fueled by robust private sector partnerships, has been recognized with the prestigious “Destination Of the Year 2025″ Award. The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at ICONSIAM is a testament to this global recognition. This world-class event, a result of strong public-private collaboration, solidifies Thailand’s position as a leading global countdown destination. TAT would like to express our sincere gratitude to ICONSIAM and all partners for their contributions to this remarkable achievement.”

The Ultimate Countdown Phenomenon, Celebrating the Best of Thailand and the World

ICONSIAM welcomes the New Year with the spectacular Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025. Three extraordinary highlights include:

Global Thai-conic Fireworks Celebration: Witness 1,400 meters of eco-friendly fireworks along the Chao Phraya, blending innovative techniques led by an award-winning Japanese fireworks director and Thailand’s top creative talents, under the theme ‘Celebrating the Everlasting Legacy of Siam,’ reflecting Thailand’s vibrant heritage and wisdom.

Witness 1,400 meters of eco-friendly fireworks along the Chao Phraya, blending innovative techniques led by an award-winning Japanese fireworks director and Thailand’s top creative talents, under the theme ‘Celebrating the Everlasting Legacy of Siam,’ reflecting Thailand’s vibrant heritage and wisdom. Global Thai-conic Captivating Hero: Enjoy the highlight performance from “Lisa Lalisa Manobal”, a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, who has brought global fame to Thailand and inspired people worldwide. She will deliver a performance that will captivate the world in a grand show night on the most magnificent scenery of the Chao Phraya River.

Enjoy the highlight performance from “Lisa Lalisa Manobal”, a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, who has brought global fame to Thailand and inspired people worldwide. She will deliver a performance that will captivate the world in a grand show night on the most magnificent scenery of the Chao Phraya River. Global Thai-conic Entertainment Showcase: Experience three days of unparalleled entertainment with 60 top Thai and international artists which include ATLAS, BUS Because of you I Shine, 4EVE, Jeff Satur, Milli, NONT TANONT, PP-Billkin, Peck Palitchoke, PROXIE, ZeeNuNew Kongthap Peak, PIT BABE the Series, and a Chinese icon “Wei Zhe Ming”. This grand stage along the Chao Phraya’s iconic curve will deliver a memorable New Years’ experience.

Be part of the unforgettable ‘Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at ICONSIAM,’ a grand spectacle unlike any other, from December 29-31, 2024, at River Park, ICONSIAM, or watch Facebook Live and YouTube Live via ICONSIAM from 6.00 PM onwards.

In addition, ICONSIAM continuously deliver extraordinary experiences to our customers, offering exclusive privileges with the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card. Global visitors heading to ICONSIAM’s Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 are in for a triple treat of exclusive privileges with the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card. Start by enjoying discounts of up to 30% at top participating brands, 5% at Siam Takashimaya and Dear Tummy supermarket, and more, along with complimentary WiFi and access to Tourist Lounge. The card also unlocks unique perks through partnerships with leading airlines, hotels, and tour operators, plus extra discounts and exclusive offers on dining, attractions, and shopping across the Siam Piwat ecosystem in Thailand and abroad. Finally, ICONSIAM-exclusive rewards await the first 500 cardholders who spend a minimum of 6,000 THB with mementos from ICONCRAFT – a platform of inspiration for innovative crafts by Thai craft heroes and communities.

Public attendees can reach ICONSIAM via car, bus, ferry, and BTS Skytrain (Silom Line to Krung Thon Buri, connecting to the Gold Line at Charoen Nakhon Station for easy access to ICONSIAM). For further inquiries, please visit www.iconsiam.com or follow Facebook: ICONSIAM

Hashtag: #ICONSIAM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.