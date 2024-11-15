The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Culinary Achievements, Including Malaysia’s First MICHELIN Green Star

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 143 establishments, including 56 Bib Gourmand and 80 MICHELIN Selected venues The first-ever MICHELIN Green Star goes to Dewakan, a two-MICHELIN-Starred restaurant

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 143 establishments, including 56 Bib Gourmand and 80 MICHELIN Selected venues

The first-ever MICHELIN Green Star goes to Dewakan, a two-MICHELIN-Starred restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA- Media OutReach Newswire – 15 November 2024 – The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the MICHELIN Starred, Bib Gourmand, and MICHELIN Selected restaurants, honouring 143 restaurants across Malaysia’s dynamic culinary landscape. This third edition highlights the country’s finest gastronomic experiences and introduces new award categories emphasising sustainability, innovation, and culinary excellence.

Group Photo of ALL Award Receipients + Bib + CF Capital

“As we reveal the third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025, we are truly impressed by the remarkable progress of Malaysia’s culinary landscape. It’s inspiring to see two new restaurants earn one MICHELIN Star, and the addition of 12 new Bib Gourmand establishments showcases the rich diversity of local flavours. From preserving cherished family recipes to embracing sustainability with our first MICHELIN Green Star restaurant, these establishments reflect the heart and soul of Malaysia’s culinary heritage. We are excited to celebrate the passion, creativity, and dedication that make this country’s cuisine special,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide.

Dewakan Sets New Standard with Two MICHELIN Stars and Malaysia’s First MICHELIN Green Star

Dewakan, the celebrated contemporary Malaysian restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, has made history by being the first restaurant in Malaysia to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Green Star for its commitment to sustainability, while also retaining two MICHELIN Stars for its outstanding cuisine. Chef Darren Teoh Min Guo leads Dewakan’s efforts to source local ingredients, especially some unique local produce, and makes the best use of them to promote local Malaysian flavours, setting a great example. Taking a nose-to-tail approach to ensure every part of the ingredients is utilised and reducing waste by fermenting food scraps into homemade sauces, Dewakan exemplifies how fine dining and sustainability can go hand in hand.

The introduction of the first MICHELIN Green Star in Malaysia reflects the growing importance of sustainability in the culinary world. The MICHELIN Guide recognises that great food should not only tantalise the palate but also benefit the community and the planet. Dewakan’s efforts serve as an inspiration for other restaurants to adopt greener practices.

6 One MICHELIN Starred Restaurants, Including 2 New Additions

The 2025 edition also celebrates the addition of two new restaurants to the prestigious one MICHELIN Star category: Chim by Chef Noom, offering innovative contemporary Thai cuisine that serves Thai dishes rooted in tradition but with creative twists and stylish plating; and Molina, recognised for innovative dishes that are a delectable amalgam of French techniques, Nordic sensibility, and Asian twists. These two restaurants join a select group of 6 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, including Au Jardin, Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, Beta, and DC. by Darren Chin.

A Growing Selection of Bib Gourmand Establishments

In the third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025, the MICHELIN Guide continues to recognise exceptional value with its Bib Gourmand category, recognising 56 restaurants this year for their high-quality and affordable dining experiences. Among the 12 new entrants are Cantonese eatery Foong Lian and Peranakan establishment Winn’s Cafe, showcasing Malaysia’s local culinary gems.

Of particular note is BM Yam Rice has been moved from the MICHELIN Selected category to the Bib Gourmand list, acknowledging its consistent quality and value. Known for its rich and flavourful broth served with savoury yam rice, this beloved establishment in Penang has earned its place among the country’s most notable affordable dining options.

The 12 new Bib Gourmand establishments include a diverse range of culinary gems, including:

Kuala Lumpur: Coast by Kayra, Foong Lian, Leen’s, MTR 1924, and Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles.

Penang: BM Yam Rice, Laksalicious, Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng, Ravi’s Famous Apom Manis, Serabai Istimewa, Super Star Koay Teow Soup, and Winn’s Cafe.

10 New Entries Added to the MICHELIN Selected Category

This year’s MICHELIN Selected list includes 80 establishments, with 10 new additions. These restaurants range from street food vendors to steakhouses and innovative kitchens, offering diners a wide assortment of culinary experiences. Notable newcomers in Kuala Lumpur include barbecue specialists Atelier Binchotan and Bar Kar, contemporary French restaurant Potager, and contemporary Malaysian venue Terra Dining. In Penang, the Austrian dining room Christoph’s, Italian trattoria Jaloux, and innovative kitchen Lucky Hole are among others.

This year’s new entries showcase the exciting future of Malaysia’s dining scene, bringing unique perspectives to the nation and blending tradition with innovation.

The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards

Each year, the MICHELIN Guide highlights the exceptional individuals who elevate Malaysia’s dynamic dining scene. The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards continue this tradition, recognising top talents in service, sommelier, young chef, and opening of the year categories, all of which play an integral role in shaping the destination’s gastronomic landscape.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Service Award

Mr. Azmi Ahmad Kamal of Chim by Chef Noom (new One MICHELIN Star) takes home the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Service Award for his unwavering commitment to exceptional service. Humble, polite, and friendly, Azmi’s professionalism shines from the moment you sit down. His keen observational skills and warm service make dining a delightful experience, earning him recognition as one of the hardest-working and friendliest staff members in the restaurant.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

Recognised for his exceptional knowledge and passion for wine, Mr. Han Lai from Terra Dining (new MICHELIN Selected) receives the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Sommelier Award. With around three years of service experience and a background in the wine industry, Lai offers curated wine pairing options with either three or five glasses, enhancing the dining experience and complementing each meal perfectly.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

Mr. Waymann Cheong from Lucky Hole (new MICHELIN Selected) is this year’s Young Chef Award winner. Born into a food industry family in Penang, he developed a passion for cooking early on. After graduating from a local culinary hospitality college and gaining experience at renowned restaurants like Pollen and Burnt Ends in Singapore, he returned to Penang, aiming to introduce modern culinary concepts to his hometown. As the leader of a young team at Lucky Hole, he fosters creativity and energy, boldly blending modern techniques with local ingredients.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award

The Opening of the Year Award, presented by UOB Malaysia, celebrates the success of a newly opened dining venue that has significantly impacted the local culinary scene. This year’s recipient is Mr. Guillaume Depoortere, the head chef of Molina. Since its opening in June 2024, the core team, with a strong background in Europe’s top-class restaurants, brings extensive industry experience and expertise, establishing a new standard in the city’s culinary scene.

These Special Awards reflect the dedication, skill, and passion of Malaysia’s culinary professionals and contribute to the nation’s evolving gastronomic excellence.

A Testament to Malaysia’s Thriving Culinary Scene



The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 reflects Malaysia’s vibrant and dynamic culinary landscape. With two new MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, an unprecedented MICHELIN Green Star recognition, and a wide range of new Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Selected establishments, this year’s guide celebrates the diversity and creativity that define the country’s cuisine. From street food stalls to contemporary fine dining, Kuala Lumpur and Penang continue to offer an unmatched culinary journey.

The full list of restaurants is provided at the end of this press release.

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 at a Glance:

New Promoted TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS 143 Total 2 MICHELIN Stars 1 Total 1 MICHELIN Star 6 2 Total MICHELIN Green Star 1 1 Total Bib Gourmand 56 11 1* Total MICHELIN Selected 80 10 KUALA LUMPUR 74 Total 2 MICHELIN Stars 1 Total 1 MICHELIN Star 4 2 Total MICHELIN Green Star 1 1 Total Bib Gourmand 24 5 Total MICHELIN Selected 45 4 PENANG 69 Total 1 MICHELIN Star 2 Total Bib Gourmand 32 6 1 Total MICHELIN Selected 35 6

*Moved from MICHELIN Selected

The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it’s setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide’s official website, or download the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (iOS and Android), to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.

The MICHELIN Guide Worldwide app for iOS and Android devices. iOS Android

Our 2025 Official Partners

1. Global Partners:

Blancpain Wuliangye

2. Official Partners:

Goldhill Fortune (KHK Group) Hap Seng United Overseas Bank (UOB) Malaysia Moma Water FunNow

3. Event Supporters:

Bidfood Milawa Lucaris

THE MICHELIN GUIDE KUALA LUMPUR & PENANG 2025 FULL SELECTION

KUALA LUMPUR

Two MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Dewakan Malaysian Contemporary

One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Beta Malaysian Contemporary Chim By Chef Noom NEW Thai Contemporary DC. by Darren Chin French Contemporary Molina NEW Innovative

MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Dewakan Malaysian Contemporary

Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh Malaysian Aliyaa Sri Lankan Anak Baba Malaysian & Peranakan Coast by Kayra NEW Indian Congkak (Bukit Bintang) Malaysian De. Wan 1958 (Taman U Thant) Malaysian Foong Lian NEW Cantonese Hai Kah Lang (Taman Cheras) Seafood Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu) Cantonese Hing Kee Bakuteh (121 Jalan Kepong) Malaysian Hor Poh Cuisine Hakkanese Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice Street Food Lai Foong Lala Noodles Noodles Leen’s NEW Middle Eastern MTR 1924 NEW Indian Vegetarian Nam Heong Chicken Rice (City Centre) Malaysian Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Kelang Lama) Malaysian Restoran Pik Wah Cantonese Roti by d’Tandoor Indian Sao Nam Vietnamese Sek Yuen Cantonese Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles NEW Noodles Sri Nirwana Maju Indian Wong Mei Kee Street Food

MICHELIN Selected

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Akar Malaysian Contemporary Atelier Binchotan NEW Barbecue Bar Kar NEW Barbecue Bōl Asian Contemporary Café Café French Cilantro French Contemporary Dancing Fish Malaysian & Indonesian Dominic French Contemporary Eat and Cook Malaysian Contemporary Elegant Inn Cantonese Entier French Contemporary Flour Indian Frangipaani Indian Gai by Darren Chin (Taman Tun Dr Ismail) Thai Hide Innovative Jwala Indian Kayra Indian La Suisse European Li Yen Cantonese Limapulo Peranakan Ling Long Innovative Malai Thai Marble 8 Steakhouse Marini’s on 57 Italian Nadodi Innovative Passage Thru India Indian Potager NEW French Contemporary Qureshi Indian Seed Innovative Shanghai Restaurant Shanghainese Skillet European Contemporary Soleil European Contemporary Sushi Masa Sushi Sushi Ori Sushi Sushi Taka Sushi Tamarind Hill Thai & Burmese Tanglin (Bukit Damansara) Malaysian Tenmasa Tempura Teochew Lao Er Teochew Terra Dining NEW Malaysian Contemporary The Brasserie French Contemporary Ushi Japanese Vantador Steakhouse Wagyu Kappo Yoshida Japanese Yun House Cantonese

PENANG

One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Au Jardin European Contemporary Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery Peranakan

Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng Street Food Bibik’s Kitchen Peranakan BM Cathay Pancake Street Food BM Yam Rice Moved from MICHELIN Selected Teochew Bridge Street Prawn Noodle Noodles Communal Table by Gēn Malaysian Duck Blood Curry Mee Street Food Ghee Lian Street Food Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee Street Food Hot Bowl White Curry Mee Noodles Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine Peranakan Laksalicious NEW Malaysian Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng NEW Street Food Ming Qin Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow Noodles Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay Small eats My Own Café Street Food Neighbourwood European Contemporary Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow Street Food Penang Road Famous Laksa Street Food Rasa Rasa Peranakan Ravi’s Famous Apom Manis NEW Street Food Sardaarji Indian Serabai Istimewa NEW Street Food Siam Road Char Koay Teow Street Food Sister Yao’s Char Koay Kak Street Food Super Star Koay Teow Soup NEW Street Food Taman Bukit Curry Mee Street Food Teksen Cantonese Thara Thai Tho Yuen Cantonese Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa Street Food Winn’s Cafe NEW Peranakan

MICHELIN Selected

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine 888 Hokkien Mee (Lebuh Presgrave) Street Food Air Itam Duck Rice Street Food Air Itam Sister Curry Mee Street Food Ali Nasi Lemak Daun Pisang Street Food Bali Hai Seafood Market Seafood Bao Teck Tea House Dim Sum Bee See Heong Malaysian Bite N Eat Dindigul Biriyani Indian Blanc NEW European Contemporary Ceki Peranakan Christoph’s NEW Austrian Curios-City Innovative Fatty Loh Chicken Rice Street Food Feringgi Grill European Contemporary Firewood NEW Barbecue Flower Mulan Peranakan Fook Cheow Cafe Noodles Gēn Innovative Goh Thew Chik Hainan Chicken Rice Street Food Il Bacaro Italian Jaloux NEW Italian Jawi House Indian Jit Seng Hong Kong Roasted Duck Rice Street Food Kebaya Dining Room Peranakan Kota Dine & Coffee (Fort Cornwallis) Peranakan La Vie European Contemporary Lucky Hole NEW Innovative Nyonya Willow NEW Peranakan Penang Famous Samosa Street Food Pitt Street Koay Teow Soup Noodles Richard Rivalee Peranakan Sambal Asian Contemporary The Pinn Small eats Tok Tok Mee Bamboo Noodle Noodles WhatSaeb Boat Noodles Thai

Hashtag: #michelinguideceremony2025 #michelinstar25 #michelinguidemy

https://guide.michelin.com/my/en

https://www.facebook.com/MichelinGuideAsia/?brand_redir=1115561705174409

https://www.instagram.com/michelinguide/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/MICHELINGuideAsia

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Michelin

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. ( www.michelin.com)