Level Up Your Creativity: Kling AI Announces Huge Black Friday Discounts

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2024 – On November 11th, Kling AI, a trailblazer in AI-powered image and video generation, has announced sweeping upgrades to its user plans alongside its most significant Black Friday sale to date. For the first time, users on basic plans now have access to advanced features, removing barriers for aspiring creators to harness professional-grade AI tools.

This year, KLING AI is offering exclusive discounts and deals in celebration of Black Friday. All users can enjoy a 50% discount on the first-year subscription and can get 50% more Credits with any purchase. First-time users will unlock additional savings with three exclusive coupons. Visit Kling website or their X for details.

For Business users, the KLING API Platform is also available now. Business users can integrate KLING AI’s capabilities into their operations. For more information, visit KLING API Platform .

About Kling AI

Kling AI’s platform specializes in generating stunning images and videos with hyper-realistic details. As competition among AI-powered video generation platforms grows, Kling AI has set itself apart by delivering an affordable yet high-quality solution for creators.