2024 Data Asset Management Summit held in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2024 – On November 25th, 2024, the Data Asset Management Summit (DAMS2024) was held in Shanghai. It focused on key issues in the field of data asset management, sought growth paths for the value of data assets, and explored new opportunities for the development of the data industry. The “Strength of China Data Asset 50+” project was established at the DAMS2024 to create the world’s first high-end exchange platform for data asset management, along with a number of other initiatives.

Initiated by the National Engineering Laboratory for Big Data Distribution and Exchange Technologies, the Shanghai Data Exchange, and the Research Institute of Shanghai Data Group, the “SCDA 50+” has nearly 100 data asset management experts among its founding members, including Yang Shanlin, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Shanghai released the Shanghai Declaration at the forum, pledging Shanghai’s full support for the development of a global data asset market and calling for greater international collaboration in this arena.

The first Real World Asset Tokenization project in the agricultural sector, the Malu Grape data asset package, was unveiled at the summit, along with a number of other innovations. Developed by Shanghai startup Zuoanxinhui Data Technology, the package logs the planting, certification, distribution and other data of grapes grown in the Malu town of Shanghai in blockchain and turns them into a digital asset.

Hashtag: #2024DataAssetManagementSummit

