French Ambassador Visits Holiday Inn Vientiane to Explore Schneider Electric’s Energy Solutions

French Ambassador to Laos, Siv Leng Chhuor, visited the Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane, an InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) property, on 28 November to explore the hotel’s newly installed electrical system. The visit was conducted in collaboration with Schneider Electric, a French energy management company, and several partners from public organizations.

Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy management and automation, dedicated to helping people use energy and resources efficiently while promoting sustainability. The company specializes in advanced technologies for electrification, automation, and digital solutions, enabling smarter industries, reliable infrastructure, modern data centers, intelligent buildings, and connected homes. With over 150,000 employees and more than a million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is committed to customer proximity, diversity, and sustainability.

The French embassy supported Schneider Electric’s efforts to improve electricity efficiency in Laos, using the Holiday Inn Hotel as a model. During the visit, Ambassador Chhuor was guided by the Cluster Director of Food and Beverage at Crowne Plaza and toured several areas of the hotel, including the gym, the Air Handling Unit (AHU) room, and the low and medium voltage technical rooms.

Speaking to Schneider Electric representatives from Thailand, Chhuor expressed her satisfaction with the company’s successful model in Laos. She also reaffirmed her support for French businesses and the France-Laos Chamber of Commerce, emphasizing their alignment with Laos’ development goals.

“I am always pleased to participate in the launch of a French product in Laos, such as those offered by Schneider Electric, a French company with a reputation that has been firmly established throughout the world for almost 200 years,” said Chhuor.

The Ambassador further highlighted the importance of the economic ties between Laos and France, noting that French entrepreneurs have contributed significantly to the Lao economy. This includes major projects such as Electricité de France (EDF) with Nam Theun 2, as well as French investments in restaurants, hotels, and tourism in Laos.

Chhuor also expressed her pride in the spirit of collaboration between the two countries, stating, “It’s really the spirit of our cooperation here, to offer high quality, to implement this friendship link between our two countries, and I’m very happy to have this French entrepreneur, this French community, having this kind of spirit and this kind of way of doing things here.”