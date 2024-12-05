HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2024 –

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 51st Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 16th Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 23rd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair (jointly organised with Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd) will be held from 6–9 January 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The three concurrent fairs – themed New Play for All – are expected to welcome more than 2,500 global exhibitors, showcasing a diverse selection of smart toys, quality baby products and innovative stationery for all ages. In 2024, the fairs attracted some 83,000 buyers from 135 countries and regions.

HKTDC to Create Boundless Business Opportunities with Three Major Trade Fairs for Toy, Baby Products, and Stationery in Early January 2025

Wide range of exhibits at Asia’s flagship toys fair

In the coming edition, Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and ‘World of Toys’ pavilion which features mainly European exhibits, will once again set up pavilions, showcasing the latest toys and games from around the world. To promote Hong Kong’s creative industries and branded toys to the world, Hong Kong Brand Toy Association (HKBTA) pavilion will return at the toys fair. Furthermore, ESG pavilion which aims to enhance Hong Kong toy industry players’ awareness and knowledge of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) will be launched for the first time at the toys fair.

A fair highlight, the Brand Name Gallery will feature innovative products by about 340 renowned brands, including AURORA, Eastcolight, Hape, Masterkkidz, Rastar, Welly and more. Other highlights include the Smart-Tech Toys and Games zone, which showcases a wide array of tech-based toys and games including those operated via mobile apps, or incorporated with the latest VR, AR and MR technologies. Kidult World is the place to find items that target those young at heart such as hobby goods, performance magic items, models, figurines and more. Green Toys zone showcases high-quality toys that are made from eco-friendly and recycled materials.

Asian Toys & Games Forum unveils market trends

A highlight event – Asian Toys & Games Forum will feature speaker from reputable international market research provider, who will share valuable insights on global toy industry outlook, opportunities and product trends. Distinguish experts will discuss the industry’s evolving role in healthcare and wellness, its positive social impact on social connectedness, and active ageing, under the theme of “Fostering Social Responsibility in the Toy Industry”. To keep traders abreast of the latest industry development and visionary trends, a series of events will be held covering topics such as toy safety and regulations, sustainability, and gender perspectives and inclusivity in toys.

Concurrent Baby Products Fair and International Stationery & School Supplies Fair

The 16th Hong Kong Baby Products Fair will welcome Korea, Selection of Europe, and the Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association pavilions. The fair will present a wide range of baby products, including strollers and baby gear, bedding and furniture, skincare and bath products, baby clothing and footwear and maternity products to buyers. The Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, will assemble the latest stationery products comprising school supplies, creative arts, office supplies, paper & printing products, writing instruments and gifts stationery. The three fairs provide abundant trading opportunities and good potential for crossover business activities among the participants from various sectors.

Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the Click2Match business matching platform in addition to attending the physical fair until 16 January 2025. Buyers can also use the Scan2Match feature of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan the QR codes of exhibitors and view product materials, bookmark favourites, browse product information and floor plans, as well as engage with exhibitors before and after the fairs to continue their sourcing journey.Hashtag: #HKTDC

