Nikkei Forum Medini, Johor 2025 To Showcase Johor’s Strategic Investment Opportunities For Japanese Businesses

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2024 – Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB), Nikkei Inc. and Nikkei Business Publication (Nikkei BP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly host the Nikkei Forum 2025 in Medini, Johor, Malaysia, in June 2025. This landmark event will bring together over 500 leaders from business, and government across Asia to exchange ideas, foster collaborations, and discuss key issues shaping the region’s future. With themes such as digital transformation, sustainable development, and emerging technologies, the forum provides a platform for cultivating partnerships in Southeast Asia.

(From Left to Right) En Haris Hardi Zakaria, Chief Investment Officer (IIB), En Anwar Udzir, Deputy Chief of Mission Malaysia to Japan, Dato’ Idzham Mohd Hashim, President/ Chief Executive Officer (IIB), Mr Daisuke Arakawa, Managing Director of Nikkei Inc, YB Tuan Lee Ting Han, Chairman of Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee, Mr Naoki Asami, Senior Managing Director of Nikkei Publications

As the strategic and catalytic developer of Medini, Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB) plays a key role in driving growth and innovation in the region. Medini, situated 30 kilometres from Singapore, is a rapidly developing urban centre known for its focus on technology, sustainability, and connectivity. Projects like Tech Medini, which emphasise artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, reflect IIB’s commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem for businesses. Medini’s strategic location near Singapore, along with its support for cross-border economic activity, makes it an ideal destination for businesses seeking opportunities in Southeast Asia’s expanding markets. This collaboration with Nikkei builds on a long history of successful partnerships between Japan and Malaysia, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, automotive, and electronics.

Dato’ Idzham Mohd Hashim, President/CEO of Iskandar Investment Berhad, emphasised the significance of the forum, “Nikkei Forum Medini, Johor 2025 is a golden opportunity to present Johor’s dynamic investment landscape to the world and position Johor as a leading Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) hub for investment and business development in Asian markets. Through our collaboration with Nikkei Inc. and Nikkei BP, we aim to strengthen the ties between Japan and Malaysia, focusing on technology, innovation, and sustainable development. This forum will act as a catalyst for Japanese businesses to explore new opportunities, form strategic partnerships, and drive economic growth across the region.”

The partnership between IIB, Nikkei Inc. and Nikkei BP demonstrate their shared vision of facilitating meaningful exchanges that benefit businesses across Asia. Building upon the strong historical ties between Japan and Malaysia, which have seen successful collaborations in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and electronics, this partnership aims to deepen engagement in areas critical to the future of both nations. For Nikkei Inc. and Nikkei BP bringing the forum to Medini is an opportunity to expand its reach in Southeast Asia while contributing to discussions on topics critical to the region’s future. The forum will focus on emerging trends in technology and sustainability, providing insights for companies looking to navigate these transformative areas.

Since its inception in 1999, the Nikkei Forum has become a cornerstone of thought leadership in Asia, bringing together global leaders to tackle pressing challenges and uncover new opportunities. Hosting the forum in Medini underlines its growing prominence as a hub for innovation and investment.

The 2025 forum will explore key areas such as digital transformation, sustainable development, and advancements in technology, aligning with the evolving priorities of businesses and policymakers in Asia. Through this collaboration, IIB, Nikkei Inc. and Nikkei BP aim to foster a deeper understanding of the region’s opportunities while promoting lasting partnerships that drive shared growth.

Partnering with IIB allows Nikkei Inc. and Nikkei BP to fulfil its mission of connecting leaders across Asia by leveraging Medini’s strengths in innovation, sustainability, and connectivity. Together, they are creating an ideal environment for meaningful exchanges and impactful collaborations that will shape the future of the region.

About Iskandar Investment Berhad

Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB) is a Catalyst of Change and a key player in Iskandar Malaysia’s transformation into a regional metropolis of international standing. Incorporated in November 2006, IIB is tasked to ensure that Iskandar Malaysia continues its successful trajectory into an attractive investment destination in Southeast Asia and a vibrant, liveable region of Malaysia via catalytic projects. IIB focuses on the development of Iskandar Puteri in the education, technology, ESG, tourism, entertainment, and health and wellness sectors. IIB’s impactful accomplishments include the successful joint ventures and investment partnerships in EduCity, LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort, Iskandar Puteri, Medini and other infrastructure projects under the 9th Malaysia Plan in Iskandar Malaysia. IIB is committed to steering economic and environmentally sustainable growth in Iskandar Malaysia and ensuring inclusive developments for local Iskandarians through employment and income opportunities.