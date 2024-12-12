Malaria Cases Rise in Asia Pacific Despite Regional Gains

The Asia Pacific region has seen mixed progress on the road to malaria elimination by 2030. While eight of 20 endemic countries reported a drop in cases, the region saw an increase in estimated cases, rising from 8.8 million in 2022 to approximately 10.4 million in 2023.

The Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA) noted these trends from the World Malaria Report 2024, published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 December.

The increase was primarily driven by Pakistan, which saw a 1.6 million jump in estimated cases – the third highest increase globally – due to a continued malaria outbreak caused by catastrophic flooding in 2022. Together with India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Papua New Guinea, five countries in the region accounted for 9.8 million estimated cases, making up about 94% of the region’s total estimated cases.

Nine of 20 Malaria Endemic Countries in the Region Saw Increases

Beyond the surge in Pakistan, the region also saw increases in estimated cases from 2022 to 2023 in Afghanistan (47 percent), the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (48 percent), Myanmar (45 percent), the Philippines (90 percent), the Republic of Korea (73 percent), the Solomon Islands (15 percent), Thailand (46 percent) and Vanuatu (113 percent).

These increases can be attributed to factors such as a lack of funding, political and social instability, health system weaknesses, limited access to healthcare, difficulties in procuring commodities, and shortages of antimalarial supplies.

Strong Progress in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS); Timor-Leste Set for Certification

Despite these increases, several other countries in the region have made notable achievements. Consistent and holistic investments in the GMS have led to sustained progress. Elimination is within reach for Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam – all of which have achieved historic lows in reported cases. In 2023, Cambodia reported 1,382 indigenous cases, while Laos and Vietnam reported 673 and 373 cases, respectively.

Nepal also reported a historic low of 15 Indigenous cases, while Bhutan and Timor Leste have achieved zero Indigenous cases for two and three consecutive years, respectively, with Timor-Leste on the verge of receiving malaria-free certification from the WHO. Meanwhile, Malaysia has maintained zero Indigenous cases for six consecutive years, although persistent zoonotic cases are delaying its certification.

Stronger Focus on Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI) Needed in Responses

For the first time, this year’s World Malaria Report features a chapter calling for a more inclusive and effective response, particularly for vulnerable populations. The report underscores the need to address various intersecting factors – biological, environmental, social, structural, and economic – that heighten vulnerability to malaria and limit access to preventive and treatment services.

Countries in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly incorporating the GEDSI perspective in their malaria elimination strategies, ensuring that people living in poverty, indigenous communities, women, children, and persons with disabilities are not left behind.

United Front: Asia Pacific Leaders Push for More Sustainable Efforts Addressing the report, Dr. Sarthak Das, Chief Executive Officer of APLMA, stated:

“This year’s report highlights the determination and resilience of countries in the Asia Pacific region in the fight against malaria, despite significant resource challenges. The commitment, investment, and actions taken by partners and countries in the coming years will be critical for urgently addressing the malaria burden in the Asia Pacific region.

Globally, there is a USD 4.3 billion funding gap, impairing the ability of malaria-endemic countries to extend essential services for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Asia Pacific countries, too, are impacted by this as funding shortfalls hinder progress at the pace needed to achieve the 2030 goal. Innovative approaches including new funding mechanisms will be essential to overcoming these persistent challenges.

To sustain and build on the gains, we must secure adequate investments and political will to ensure the effective implementation and governance of well-resourced programs.”

Responding to Pakistan’s sharp increase in estimated cases, Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Director, Directorate of Malaria Control, Government of Pakistan, mentioned:

“The continued surge in cases we are experiencing in Pakistan following the catastrophic floods in 2022 underscores the urgent need for more support to strengthen our malaria control efforts. We must bolster regional collaboration to address this public health challenge effectively. The current state of malaria in Pakistan is alarming, and without immediate and sustained international support to boost domestic resources, we risk further escalation.”

Commenting on the significant progress in Laos, Dr. Phonepadith Xangsayarath, Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control at the Ministry of Health of Laos, said:

“The progress highlighted in the World Malaria Report 2024 reflects the consistent efforts in our fight against malaria. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to eliminating malaria, with the ambition to reach this goal ahead of 2030.

At the same time, ensuring the sustainability of our initiatives through robust integration and domestic resource mobilization efforts remains a priority. Laos also extends our appreciation to the invaluable support from the Global Fund and our international partners, whose contributions have been crucial to our progress. As we move forward, we aim to serve as an example for other countries in the region and beyond, demonstrating that with continued dedication and collaboration, malaria elimination is within reach.”

As we work towards the goal of eliminating malaria by 2030, APLMA remains committed to elevating the visibility of the disease, supporting policy change, and providing access to the insights and innovative approaches needed. In alignment with these objectives, the Indonesian government will host the 9th Asia Pacific Leaders’ Summit on Malaria Elimination next year, in partnership with APLMA. This pivotal Summit will bring together top leaders and technical experts from across the region to engage in multisectoral dialogues and forge partnerships, further reinforcing the determination to achieve zero malaria.