Tat Sieng Lue Waterfall Opens as Khammouane’s New Eco-Tourism Site

Khammouane Province unveiled its newest eco-tourism destination, Tat Sieng Lue Waterfall, on 20 December, offering visitors a mix of natural beauty and outdoor adventure.

The site, located in Napoung village, about 12 kilometers from the provincial capital, Tat Sieng Lue provides a peaceful retreat for nature enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike.



The area is being developed by Saiphuluang Group, a local company with a 40-year concession, investing over USD12 million.



Visitors can already enjoy campsites, ethnic homestays, restaurants, scenic photography spots, trekking bridges, flower gardens, and waterfall views, all supported by modern facilities.



Khammouane Province is home to 199 tourist sites, including 140 nature-based attractions, 30 cultural landmarks, and 29 historical sites.



Among its highlights are the limestone caves such as Tham Nang Aen, Tha Falang, and the famous Konglor Cave.