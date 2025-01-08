Xayaboury Produces 1.56 Million Tons of Cassava in 2024, Boosts Exports to Thailand

In 2024, farmers in four southern districts of Xayaboury Province cultivated nearly 54,000 hectares of cassava, producing approximately 1.56 million tons. With Thailand as a major buyer of dried cassava, the crop continues to play a crucial role in the province’s economy.

On 4 January, the Vice Governor of Kanthao district reported that the district had exported over 310,000 tons of dried cassava, achieving 96.72 percent of its annual export plan and generating over USD 39.6 million in revenue.

Farmers in Kanthao harvested cassava from 17,600 hectares, yielding an average of 32.42 tons per hectare in 2024. Across Boten, Kanthao, Paklay, and Thongmixay districts, raw cassava prices ranged from LAK 900 to 1,170 (about USD 0.04 to 0.05) per kilogram, while dried cassava sold for LAK 2,646 to 3,120 (approximately USD 0.12 to 0,14) per kilogram.

Despite challenges in the last quarter of the year, procurement activity has rebounded, with local farmers supplying cassava to factories in Paklay and Xayaboury districts. The district is also collaborating with 19 export companies to expand market access and stabilize prices.

While cassava production and exports have reached high levels, farmers in Xayaboury have expressed concerns about the low prices they received for their crops.

Looking forward, Xayaboury aims to further enhance its cassava processing capabilities and strengthen its export strategies to support farmers and boost the agricultural economy.