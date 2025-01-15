PR Newswire Connects Companies and Media with Strategic APAC Network Expansion in 2024

Bolsters press release distribution capabilities, facilitates productive and insightful sharing between PR professionals and the media

77% increase in media pickups with newly launched APAC English Premium circuit

25% increase in average media pickups in Greater China

Strategic content partnerships with major news agencies and news aggregators in South Korea , Japan , Hong Kong and Taiwan

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PR Newswire expanded its extensive APAC network in 2024, onboarding 280 new content partners, bringing the total network to 2,300. These efforts further strengthen PR Newswire’s position as the most extensive and reliable press release distribution network in APAC, enabling businesses to communicate effectively across diverse markets.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality and highly relevant media coverage in target markets,” said Lynn Liu, VP, Audience Development and Distribution Services, APAC, at PR Newswire. “Our expanded network ensures broad distribution across key channels, while fostering productive relationships between communications teams and the media.”

Key Market Highlights :

APAC English Markets: Launched APAC English Premium Circuit 77% increase in media pick-ups compared to standard APAC English circuit 260 English-language outlets placements

Mainland China : Launched Xinhua Bizwire Circuit Press release distribution to China’s most influential news platforms, including Tencent, Sina Finance, and the Financial Times (Chinese Edition) 1,300 industry-specific media outlets in finance, technology, healthcare, travel, retail, and B2B sectors 210,000 new social media followers in 2024, bringing total to 2.8 million 500 million impressions and views of PRN content across major Chinese platforms such as Weibo, WeChat, and Baidu

Hong Kong and Taiwan : Key additions to Greater China Distribution Top-tier news portals such as MSN Chinese, Yahoo Taiwan, and China Times , garnering a combined 814 million monthly visitors AM730, Bastille Post, ULifestyle, Economic Daily News, Investing.com, Yahoo Hong Kong, and Line Today, which all host around three to 46 million visitors monthly 25% increase in average media pick-ups, growing to 300 from 240

South Korea and Japan : New strategic partnerships across key networks Exclusive partnerships with leading private South Korean news agencies such as Newsis, News1, and ZDNet Korea, which see around 3.8 to 19 million visitors monthly Agreements with major Japanese news aggregators for distribution through leading mobile news apps such as Gunosy, Newspass, and AU Service Today, which attract 6 to 46 million visitors monthly



Bridging Business & Media

To foster a deeper understanding of the media landscape, media tours were conducted in Hong Kong, Malaysia and mainland China. Such experiences are unique and highly valuable among PR Newswire’s clients and staff as they allow attendees to gain firsthand insights and processes in leading media outlets.



Media Tour at Astro AWANI

Aside from tours, media gatherings, seminars, and panel discussions were also held in mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. These events facilitate productive and insightful sharing between PR professionals and the media.

Growing Connections with Journalists and Influencers

In 2024, PR Newswire welcomed over 7,000 new journalists and media newsrooms in APAC to their ecosystem.

“Currently, over 82,000 journalists, bloggers, and influencers in the APAC region rely on PR Newswire press releases as a key source of news. In 2025, we aim to deepen our partnerships with mainstream and industry-leading media outlets. While driving quality content and traffic to media websites, we will also explore more mutually beneficial collaborations to deliver superior value,” said Lynn Liu.

With 16 offices across 9 markets in APAC and a dedicated team of over 250 experienced professionals, PR Newswire has cultivated a strong, unmatched media distribution network. Leveraging unique partnerships with official national news agencies and their networks, including Xinhua News Agency, Yonhap News Agency in Korea, Kyodo News in Japan, Australian Associated Press, Press Trust of India, Antara News in Indonesia, Bernama News in Malaysia, and Vietnam News Agency, ensures that PR Newswire’s distribution network continues to lead in delivering impactful results for their clients.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry’s leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.