Rizhao buzzes with Spring Festival celebrations

If you’re planning to travel during the Spring Festival holidays, why not immerse yourself in the authentic celebrations in Rizhao?

No winter in Rizhao is complete without experiencing the mesmerizing orange sunrise. As dawn breaks, venture to Wanpingkou and the Lighthouse Scenic Area to witness the warm sunrise over the sea. Afterward, head to the World Sailing Championships Base to marvel at seagulls soaring and dancing through the sky.

After that, don hanfu, a traditional Chinese garment, and capture some picturesque moments in the Juguo Ancient Town. Then, explore the Spring Festival goods markets, returning home with bags brimming with treasures and memories.

For those looking for a more grandiose celebration, Rizhao hosts a myriad of cultural activities, such as the Chinese New Year concert, the Chinese New Year opera season, and the dragon dance contest. These events offer traditional drama, modern dance, fashionable concerts, and intangible cultural heritage performances, offering a diverse and exciting cultural experience. Come and watch dragon and lion dances as well as acrobatic performances at the Spring Festival temple fairs, and make a wish under the fireworks.

Moreover, various cultural spaces like libraries, art galleries, museums, and bookstores organize a rich array of activities centered around local customs and culture. Delve into museum treasures, solve riddles in libraries, and revel in the endless entertainment options available.

Visitors are also warmly welcomed to spend Spring Festival in Rizhao’s homestays, where they can engage in hands-on activities like grinding tofu, crafting paper-cut window decorations, and composing couplets, immersing themselves in a truly unique experience.

In the rural areas of Rizhao, the festive atmosphere is even more vibrant. Rizhao is consistently rolling out initiatives to bring culture to rural areas, mobilizing artistic groups and cultural workers to delve into villages and communities, hosting culturally enriching activities that resonate with the locals.

The excitement extends beyond in-person activities as Rizhao blends traditional markets with live e-commerce broadcasts. These initiatives infuse cultural elements such as drama, traditional Chinese opera, calligraphy, and fine arts, showcasing local talent and presenting small plays and dramas. Additionally, Rizhao hosts exhibitions and sales of high-quality products like handmade crafts and cultural creations, inviting anchors and institutions to partake in online Spring Festival shopping festival live broadcasts.

This winter, seize the opportunity to visit Rizhao, where you can witness the breaking of dawn, behold the snowy landscapes, and relish the vibrant Spring Festival atmosphere!