NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 29th

- Federal reserve to announce first interest rate decision of 2025 today
- Markets anticipate rates to remain unchanged
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak with reporters at 2:30 PM ET
