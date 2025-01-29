Xayaboury Reschedules Elephant Festival to 18-24 February

Xayaboury authorities have announced that the 2025 Elephant Festival has been rescheduled to 18 to 24 February, moving from its originally planned dates of 25 to 30 January.

The decision aims to avoid overlapping with Lunar New Year celebrations and the Bokeo Province Kapok Flower Festival.

Marking its 18th edition, the festival will feature 50 elephants, representing the number of years since Lao National Day was established.

The festivities will begin on 18 February with a mini-marathon, a traditional ritual to notify spirits, and elephant rides, which will culminate in an evening literary performance.

Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy rehearsals of the grand elephant parades, cultural showcases by ethnic groups, and the opening of a market offering local and international goods.

The official opening ceremony on 22 February will feature a paramotor flight show, hot air balloon rides, and visits to landmarks including Khy Min Cliffs, Xang Cliffs, and the Xayaboury Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Other key attractions include the Miss Elephant Festival Contest, a merit-making ceremony for the elephants, and an array of cultural performances and concerts.

The festival will close on 24 February with a ceremony honoring elephants and awarding prizes for each city’s parade.