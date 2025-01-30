Lao Child, Youth Development Association Officially Approved to Drive Child Rights, Child Protection, Youth Empowerment Programs Nationwide

The Lao Child and Youth Development Association (LaoCYDA) has been officially established in Laos.

With the approval by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and all key ministries, this step marks a significant milestone toward advancing child rights, child protection, and youth empowerment across the country.

As a locally-led civil society organization, LaoCYDA is now fully eligible to implement development programs nationwide, partnering with key government ministries, donors, and international stakeholders to create a lasting impact for children and youth.

“We are honored to have received official approval and support from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) and all key ministries involved in national development. This empowers LaoCYDA to operate nationwide, advancing our mission to protect and uplift the children and youth of Laos,” stated Somkiao Kingsada, Board Chair of LaoCYDA.

LaoCYDA will work in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Lao Youth Union, and Lao Women’s Union to ensure that its programs align with Laos’ National Youth and Adolescent Development Strategy and the country’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The organization is committed to strengthening child rights and child protection frameworks across the country, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow up in a safe, nurturing environment. LaoCYDA’s key focus areas include education, health, climate action, youth empowerment, and sustainable livelihoods, working to equip children and youth with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.

In Laos, efforts are focused on ensuring the safety, well-being, and rights of every child. Key priorities include improving access to quality education, especially in remote areas, and promoting mental, sexual, and emotional health for youth. Programs engage young people in addressing climate change and developing leadership, job readiness, and life skills through community-based initiatives. Support is also provided to foster sustainable livelihoods through agricultural innovation and climate-resilient practices.

LaoCYDA also emphasizes the importance of collaboration and partnership. As a newly formed organization, it looks forward to working hand-in-hand with government ministries, donors, United Nations agencies, international NGOs, local communities, and all development partners to create transformative and impactful programs for the children and youth of Laos.

LaoCYDA extends special thanks to the Lao Civil Society Organization Secretariat and its leadership for their generous support and provision of office space during this crucial period of establishment. This support enables LaoCYDA to hit the ground running and contribute to national and community development efforts.

“We are ready to collaborate and partner with all stakeholders to build a brighter future for Lao children and youth. With our official approval and nationwide eligibility, LaoCYDA is inspired and motivated to make a significant impact in 2025 and beyond,” said Vilasai Thammavong, Founder and Director of LaoCYDA.

For partnership inquiries or more information, please contact LaoCYDA through our social media platforms or via email at laocyda.info@gmail.com