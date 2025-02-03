MIFF RIDES STRONG MOMENTUM FOR 2025 SHOW KICKSTARTING A NEW FURNITURE BUYING SEASON IN ASIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The countdown is ticking louder to the 2025 furniture season in Asia with the Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) just five weeks away and exhibitors are excitedly putting the finishing touches on their new launches to welcome global buyers.



Crowd at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) during MIFF’s 30th Anniversary edition.

Buoyed by strong momentum from a surging number of exhibitors and strong visitor interest, floor space is running out at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

The show will take place from March 1 to 4, spanning a gross area of 100,000 square meters across 17 exhibition halls in the two venues.

Renowned as the largest and most global furniture event in Southeast Asia, MIFF 2025 has confirmed close to 700 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions, with the number still increasing.

So far, it has attracted exhibitors from Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan region, India, Mainland China, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, and the United States.

Based on its track record, the show expects to welcome 20,000 attendees from 140 countries and regions. Ongoing visitor pre-registrations have already surpassed 8,500 from more than 115 countries and regions.

“It is vital that we remain open and welcoming to professionals from across the globe. By doing so, we can explore new opportunities, stay relevant, and add value to businesses while reinforcing MIFF’s pivotal role in the global supply chain,” said MIFF Founder and Chairman, Dato’ Dr Tan Chin Huat.

With a surge in first- time visitors attending the show in recent years, MIFF is excited to announce the extension of its popular Valued Visitor Privilege (VVP) hosted buyer programme which offers free accommodation to early-bird newcomers.

In addition to the extensive furniture variety, MIFF stands out for its unrivalled showcase of Malaysia’s solid wood furniture and MIFF OFFICE, the region’s biggest collection of workspace solutions.

Many top Malaysian manufacturers have already signed up, including well-known exporters such as Ecomate, Merryfair, Wegmans, Poh Huat, WA Furniture, Favourite Design, Triswift, Inspiwood, SWS, and Johann & Joann.

More sustainable products are making their way into the show and this year’s offerings include furniture made from regenerated oil palm waste, in a collaboration by Japan’s Panasonic Housing Solutions and Shantawood, one of Malaysia’s well-known manufacturers and largest chair producer.

Some of the biggest attractions on the show floor apart from MIFF OFFICE, are the Muar Hall coordinated by the Muar Furniture Association and the designRena Hall showcasing Malaysia’s finest furniture collections.

“The Muar Hall in MIFF is an excellent platform created for our members to expand their brands in the international market. MFA’s plans for 2025 include further enhancing the position of the Muar furniture industry in the international market, promoting sustainable development and diversifying export channels,” said Mr Steve Ong, President of Muar Furniture Association (MFA).

Navigating the venues will be even easier this year with the upgraded MIFF Furniverse App 2.0 as a personal digital assistant to help buyers discover exhibitors and connect with the MIFF community.

The MIFF Furniture Design Competition (MIFF FDC) will crown the best young designer for this year’s theme “The Fashion Inspired Furniture” after a record number of 335 entries. In 2026, FDC becomes more exciting with MFA coming on board as Event Partner with plans to further develop and prototype designs for display at MIFF.

Two other key events are the debut of KL iDesign Week to elevate Asian design on the global stage in a collaboration between MIFF and Guangzhou Design Week, and the return of MFID Awards (My Favourite International Design) for its second year to spotlight exceptional architecture and interior design.

Renowned Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) and Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB) would be at the show to advance green practices towards the development of sustainable furniture.

To keep updated on MIFF 2025, visit the MIFF website (www.miff.com.my) or for marketing and visiting enquiries, contact the MIFF Team, email: info@miff.com.my. Visitors are encouraged to register by 14 February 2025 for complimentary access to 2 venues. After this date, a fee of RM20.00 will apply.

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia showcasing the widest collection of Made-in-Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF is a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.