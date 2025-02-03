NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 3rd
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 3rd
- February volatility arrives as traders digest tariffs
- President Trump placed tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada
- Amazon & Alphabet scheduled to report earnings this week
