PolicyStreet Shifts Gears with Drive+ Membership, Fueling Big Savings for Malaysian Car Owners

PolicyStreet launches its first customer loyalty programme, Drive+ Membership, boosting road tax discounts from up to 70% to up to 80% for all cars and introducing new benefits for Malaysian drivers.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PolicyStreet, Malaysia’s homegrown insurtech company, is shifting gears with the launch of its first-ever customer loyalty programme, Drive+ Membership. Designed to put Malaysian drivers in the fast lane of savings and convenience, the Drive+ membership features benefits such as an 80% discount on road tax, waived handling fees, 0% interest flexible payment options, and exclusive loyalty rewards.



Enjoy up to 80% off your car road tax and much more with the new Drive+ Membership!

“The Drive+ Membership is our way of enhancing the value we bring to our customers. While we continue to uphold our ‘Cheapest Road Tax in Town’ promise, the Drive+ Membership aims to empower drivers with practical benefits that ease the financial stress that comes with owning and maintaining a car,” says Yen Ming Lee, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of PolicyStreet.

The Drive+ Membership brings game-changing benefits, transforming car insurance and road tax renewals into a smoother, more affordable experience. These benefits include:

1. Discount of up to 80% on Road Tax (Capped at RM72)

Members can enjoy an RM72 discount on their road tax, available for immediate use.

2. 0% Interest Instalments with Flexible Payment Options

Spread the cost of car insurance renewals effortlessly with PolicyStreet’s interest-free Easy Payment Plan.

3. Free Road Tax Renewal Handling

Members save RM15 with complimentary handling fees for both digital and physical road tax renewals.

4. Priority Concierge Service

Members can enjoy prioritised support for car insurance renewals and product-related enquiries.

5. Loyalty Rewards for Renewals

Members are entitled to RM20 off their next car insurance renewal with PolicyStreet.

6. Claims Submission Assistance

Members can get personalised, step-by-step guidance to streamline their car insurance claims processes.

Launching at an exclusive price of RM39.90 (Normal Price: RM99.90), the annual Drive+ Membership will officially replace the current “Betul-Betul Cheapest Road Tax” promotion starting 12 February 2024 at 8 PM. Until then, customers can still take advantage of the existing deal, which includes FREE road tax for selected Proton and Perodua models and up to 70% discounts for other car models—no membership required. After the launch, Drive+ Membership will be the gateway to accessing road tax discounts and other added privileges.

“Our Drive+ Membership benefits mark the beginning of a larger effort to deliver even greater value to our customers. We are actively working to expand our network of partners to provide more meaningful savings—not just during car insurance and road tax renewals, but throughout their everyday driving and car ownership journey. This reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing Malaysians’ financial resilience and simplifying their experience with insurance renewals,” says Yen Ming Lee.

In addition to the Drive+ Membership, PolicyStreet has introduced a series of exclusive benefits, available only through its car insurance renewal platform. These additional perks allow users to customise their coverage according to their needs and budget, offering targeted benefits beyond standard protection. Priced at RM16.90 each, these services include:

Kid-Friendly Interior Hygiene Protection: Claim up to RM100 for labour costs to clean the car interior due to a child’s vomit, urine, or faeces.

Claim up to for labour costs to clean the car interior due to a child’s vomit, urine, or faeces. Pest Control Protection: Claim up to RM300 for labour costs of pest removal, vehicle fumigation, and sanitisation of the car interior due to pest issues.

Claim up to for labour costs of pest removal, vehicle fumigation, and sanitisation of the car interior due to pest issues. Bird Droppings and Tree Sap Coverage: Claim up to RM200 for labour costs of cleaning, repainting, chemical treatment, and polishing of the car exterior due to damages caused by bird droppings and tree sap.

Starting 12 February at 8 PM, customers can grab their Drive+ Membership and add-ons at checkout when renewing car insurance and road tax on car.policystreet.com . Join Drive+ and unlock long-term savings and perks that go beyond just road tax discounts!

For the complete media kit with visual assets and spokespersons’ photos, please click the link HERE .

