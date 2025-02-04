24 C
Vientiane
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 4th

By Laotian Times

This Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 4th

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 4th

  • Traders react to new levies announced by China overnight
  • Optimism around economic and earnings growth remains
  • US JOLTS report to be released today

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2612376/NYSE_Feb_04_2025_Market_Update.mp4

 

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com