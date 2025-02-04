Sequins™ Announces Availability of First Products – Bolsters Team for Commercialization

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sequins, a newly-funded start-up in the next generation sequencing (NGS) ecosystem, announced today the availability of their first commercial products – the Sequins Metagenomics Core Control and Whole Genome Sequencing Core Control Sets, along with an evaluation program for circulating tumor DNA Controls.

These easy-to-use internal spike-in controls set a new standard for workflow monitoring and optimization, enabling standardization within and between samples, equipment, operators and laboratories. Sequins can also be manufactured with molecular ladders to provide a quantitative measure and standard for normalization.

Based on innovative technology and design, Sequins (sequencing spike-ins) are synthetic nucleic acid controls that directly mirror naturally occurring sequences. Because Sequins retain the same nucleotide composition as the natural sequences, they enable accurate representation of genomic complexity without compromising integrity of samples and results. Sequins perform equivalently throughout standard sequencing workflows, providing a true measure of control.

Sequins Metagenomics Core Control Set offers unprecedented power for normalization and quantification of microbes in complex samples and covers more than 50 microbial species at varying abundances to emulate environmental samples.

Sequins WGS Core Control Set establishes a new standard for workflow monitoring and optimization and covers a range of variant classes that include difficult genetic variants, germline variants at simple repeats, homopolymers, structural variants, common variants, microsatellites, and mitochondrial DNA.

Sequins ctDNA Evaluation Set provides a customizable backbone for workflow monitoring, quantification, and limit of detection calibration for ctDNA assays covering nine important cancer genes at varying allele frequencies.

“Sequins technology represents a leap forward in the measurement and improvement of sequencing assays. We provide a truly universal platform for internal standards with the potential to enable enhanced assay development for our customers. We’ve invested heavily in quality, commercially ready production, and QC capabilities, empowering customers to adopt Sequins for their most valuable and ambitious programs. With the launch of our commercially available products and On-Demand platform across a broad range of genomics applications, we’re excited to work with leading laboratories as our industry develops towards more powerful, accurate, and cost-effective tests,” said Alex Gough, CEO and Co-Founder.

Sequins recently hired Jeremy Preston, an industry leading executive and commercial leader in the genomics space, as Senior Vice President, and are currently building out the infrastructure and team to drive successful adoption for customers and rapid growth. Jeremy’s industry tenure spans over 20 years with leadership roles across the commercial spectrum at Affymetrix, Illumina, and CS Genetics.

“I’m thrilled to have joined the team at Sequins and to have yet another opportunity to bring impactful technology to market. I believe that Sequins will quickly become a ubiquitous and foundational component of NGS assays across the ecosystem. Our ability to service the dynamic nature of the industry with on-demand products in the future, will help drive best practices across genomics and sequencing-based clinical testing,” said Jeremy Preston, SVP.

About Sequins

Sequins is a privately held genomics technology company located in San Francisco, USA and Sydney, Australia. Born from a successful and widely published research program in Co-Founder Professor Tim Mercer’s lab at the Garvan Institute in Sydney, Sequins has developed an innovative DNA and RNA sequencing control standards platform. Based on mirroring technology, Sequins controls can be spiked into individual samples without compromising sample integrity and results.

For more information, visit www.sequins.bio