Woolpert-RS&H JV Selected for $249M Shared Capacity, Architecture and Engineering Contract to Support USACE Japan

The five-year contract will support a wide variety of facility and infrastructure projects for the Japan Engineer District

MISAWA, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected the joint venture of Woolpert and RS&H to provide architecture and engineering services under a five-year, $249 million shared capacity, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract supporting its Japan Engineer District. Services will include preparing related concept designs, completing designs, and supporting documentation to support military services, agencies, and a range of infrastructure and facility projects throughout Japan.

Facility and infrastructure project types supported under this contract include training support, lodging, storage, telecommunications, secure data operations, aircraft operations and maintenance, airfields, roadways, ship and waterfront operations and infrastructure, utilities, and environmental mitigation.

“Supporting warfighters and their families across Japan is a challenge well suited to the Woolpert-RS&H team,” RS&H Vice President and Woolpert-RS&H JV Program Director Rich Stump said. “Both of our companies have a history of strong performance for our military customers across Japan—and working with Woolpert allows us to leverage the talent of our combined companies in service to the important military missions in the Japan District’s area of responsibility.”

Woolpert Program Director Shawn Moore, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, said this is Woolpert and RS&H’s first joint venture serving the USACE Japan Engineer District. Collectively, the two firms have executed more than 40 projects across Japan for JED since 2011.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to continue our support for the Japan Engineer District and its military clients, warfighters, and families serving in Japan,” Moore said. “Our Woolpert-RS&H team looks forward to this latest opportunity, and to help support the many important Government of Japan and U.S. military missions, installations, and federal agencies in executing their vital requirements throughout mainland Japan and the island of Okinawa.”

“Each project provides a new opportunity to combine our cutting-edge design with Japan’s local building techniques,” Woolpert Project Architect Hala Abdelaziz said. “We are excited to get started and look forward to delivering functional, thoughtful designs that serve the needs of the end user and help to enhance the USACE’s missions across Japan.”

This contract will run through 2029.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 50 ENR Global Design firm, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

