Allianz Partners Announces Dominic Gantner as Managing Director for Greater Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allianz Partners, a world leader in insurance and assistance services, has announced the appointment of Dominic Gantner as Managing Director for Greater Southeast Asia (GSEA), effective March 1, 2025. Dominic will succeed Steve Watkins, who will retire after more than 20 years of distinguished service with the company.



Dominic Gantner, Managing Director, Allianz Partners Greater Southeast Asia

In his new role, Dominic will lead Allianz Partners’ operations across GSEA, which includes key markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. He will report to Vinay Surana, Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Vinay Surana, Regional Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dominic Gantner as Managing Director for Greater Southeast Asia. Dominic brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation across diverse markets. I would also like to thank Steve for his long service and outstanding contribution to our business, culture, and colleagues in the region. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavors.”

Since joining Allianz Partners in 2019, Dominic has held key leadership positions, including Chief Sales Officer and Managing Director for Southeast Europe. He helped to transform this region from a traditional travel insurance operation into a multi-line business, delivering consistent growth across 12 markets, including Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Croatia.

Dominic brings extensive experience in expanding different business segments including Mobile Device and Digital Risk, Roadside Assistance, and Mobility businesses, particularly in collaboration with brokers, banks, and Allianz Operating Entities. Before joining Allianz Partners, he held leadership positions across the insurance and finance sector in Germany, the UK, and Austria. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Dominic Gantner, Managing Director for Greater Southeast Asia, said: “I am honored to step into this role and continue Steve Watkins’ outstanding work in the region. My focus will be on building sustainable growth, fostering collaboration across markets, and delivering innovative solutions to meet the needs of our partners and customers.”

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners’ businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com

Social media

Follow us on X @AllianzPartners

Follow us on LinkedIn Allianz Partners

Follow us on Youtube /allianzpartners

Follow us on Instagram @allianzpartners