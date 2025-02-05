Fujitsu to highlight AI-powered network technologies at MWC Barcelona 2025

Use case demonstrations will show how Fujitsu AI and network technologies can contribute to a more sustainable and connected future

KAWASAKI, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fujitsu Limited today announces its participation in Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025 (MWC25). Under the theme “Boundless Potential,” Fujitsu will unveil its latest advancements in network technologies and enterprise solutions, and highlight how AI is revolutionizing networks and driving business transformation.

At booth 2G60 (Hall 2), Fujitsu will offer visitors interactive demonstrations of AI-enhanced network infrastructure, including solutions for optimizing 5G and optical networks, showcasing improved resource allocation and reduced latency. Attendees will see innovative AI applications in action, such as AI agents improving efficiency in manufacturing and IT operations and an ocean digital twin utilizing AI and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for environmental monitoring and predictive maintenance of marine infrastructure. Fujitsu will also highlight the high-performance, energy-efficient processor FUJITSU-MONAKA ( 1 ), showcasing its capabilities in accelerating AI workloads and reducing power consumption.

Customer use cases and demonstrations will illustrate how Fujitsu’s solutions are already contributing to sustainability transformation (SX) by optimizing supply chains, enhancing resilience, and driving operational efficiency across various sectors.

For more information, or to arrange an interview or tour of the Fujitsu booth, please contact us below or visit MWC Barcelona 2025 Fujitsu Website .

Overview of MWC Barcelona 2025 and Fujitsu booth

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025 to Thursday, March 6, 2025

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Fujitsu booth: 2G60 (Hall 2)

[1] FUJITSU-MONAKA :

This is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

For full release click here

https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2025/0205-01.html