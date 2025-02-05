JDSS Elevates Wine Culture in Thailand with Exclusive New Offerings

BANGKOK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JDSS, a premier wine and spirits import and distribution company in Asia, proudly announces its exclusive distribution agreements with several prominent wine brands.

Effective immediately, JDSS will manage all exclusive distribution and marketing activities of specially selected wines from over eight renowned wine brands, which include Ridolfi Montalcino, Mendel Wines, Amelia Park Wines and Casa E. Di Mirafiore, Quinta das Marias, Santos & Seixo Wines, Bodegas Bodem, Luis Felipe Edwards, in select regions in Thailand.

JDSS’s latest lineup includes a diverse selection of wines deeply rooted in tradition. This collection features premium varieties from the esteemed Margaret River region in Western Australia, such as Semillon Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Shiraz, and Cabernet Merlot. Additionally, it showcases classified growths from Bordeaux’s Left Bank and wines from the Right Bank’s Pomerol and Saint-Émilion. The lineup also highlights varietals from the Loire Valley, one of the world’s most renowned wine-producing areas in central France, among other offerings.

The distribution will enhance the availability of these wines in the provinces of Thailand. JDSS is collaborating with wholesalers to make it more convenient for consumers to access its wines, ensuring efficient after-sales services and fast delivery.

JDSS is dedicated to represent iconic wine brands from world-renowned wine regions while enhancing consumer understanding of traditional and modern winemaking practices and distinguished vineyards and wineries.

“Wines are beginning to capture the attention of affluent consumers in Thailand, where drinking is commonplace. There already are clear signals of the incredible potential for wines to be seen as a highly cherished possession and to be shared exclusively with family and friends on special occasions in this country,” said James Ong, founder of JDSS. “We understand the wine market in Thailand, and the exclusive distribution agreements reflect our dedication and excitement in bringing the best wines worldwide and nurturing a lively, sophisticated wine culture right here.”

A key factor in the success of JDSS is its leadership team, led by seasoned entrepreneur James Ong. With over 30 years of experience in the wines, spirits, and alcohol industry, Ong boasts an impressive track record of providing exceptional service and high-quality wines to clients. Previously, he has managed wine sales teams and shared his extensive wine knowledge with enthusiasts across Asia. Understanding the evolving taste preferences of consumers and the demand for wine in the region, he founded JDSS in 2024 and currently oversees its day-to-day operations.

Also part of the team is Thanit Apipatana, a Bangkok-based entrepreneur and strategic advisor who provides counsel on the business sales and go-to-market strategies in Thailand.

“When we evaluated Thailand to determine its viability as a market, we noticed that people possessed different stages of understanding about these wines but were eager to learn more. Interestingly, we also identified a market segment deeply attuned to the aromatic complexities of different wine classifications,” said Apipatana. “In this dazzlingly diverse market, we feel privileged to showcase some of the best wines in the world and elevate them to the status they deserve in Thailand.”

Customers can contact JDSS to explore its extensive selection of wines specially catered for F&B professionals, corporate events, wedding banquets, private tasting sessions and celebrating their special occasions.

About JDSS