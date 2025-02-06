28.1 C
Vientiane
Thursday, February 6, 2025
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FEATURING DETAILS ON SAQUON BARKLEY’S INVESTMENT IN RAMP

By Laotian Times

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) congratulates financial operations platform Ramp, for adding Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley to its roster as investor and star of the company’s first Big Game ad

 

Click to read the Press Release here

The NYSE’s daily pre-market update directly from the Trading Floor on February 6th

  • Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to star in Ramp’s Big Game ad
  • Amazon set to release earning after Thursday’s closing bell
  • Bureau of Labor Statistics to release jobs report Friday morning

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

Video – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2614542/NYSE_Feb_6_2025_Market_Update.mp4

 

