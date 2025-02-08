Turfan, Xinjiang: Deployment of a High-Throughput Satellite Station in the Power Grid

TURFAN, China, Feb. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On February 8, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company successfully commissioned a Ka-band high-throughput satellite portable station after multiple rounds of rigorous testing. Compared to traditional wide-beam communication satellites, this new technology offers more than fivefold improvements in transmission bandwidth and speed, significantly enhancing data transmission for various power grid services.

The high-throughput emergency satellite system is specifically designed for emergency response scenarios, including natural disasters and other critical situations. It provides reliable communication services in challenging environments. The portable station equipment weighs only 14 kilograms, making it easily transportable by a single individual. Within 10 minutes of deployment, it can restore normal communication for on-site equipment, reducing emergency response times by up to 30%.

In recent years, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has actively enhanced its emergency communication support capabilities. The company has tested the performance of high-throughput satellite portable stations in diverse environments, including urban areas and Gobi deserts. Various application scenarios have been evaluated, such as line-of-sight transmission and building occlusion, to comprehensively assess the integrated satellite communication system’s data transmission and response capabilities.

To date, two sets of Ka-band high-throughput satellite stations operated by State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company have provided rescue communication support. These stations have cumulatively transmitted 120GB of data, with a peak rate of up to 20 Mbps per station, and signal coverage extending over 100 kilometers.