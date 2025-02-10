Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON Korea 2025

Learn About the Latest Products and Upgrades that Accelerate Intelligent Solutions in Ion Implant

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its innovative Purion™ platform of ion implanters at SEMICON Korea 2025. The event is being held February 19th through February 21st, at the COEX Center in Seoul, Korea. SEMICON Korea will highlight key trends shaping the future, including AI, advanced packaging, and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing technologies.

Axcelis will be located at Booth #D622. Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about the latest products and upgrades that accelerate intelligent solutions in ion implant and deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages. This includes:

The Purion™ Platform – Axcelis’ flagship implant platform, offering the most advanced ion implantation technology available today. Our family of application specific systems addresses high current, medium current, medium energy and high energy implant requirements for all existing and emerging applications.

The Purion Power Series™ – The industry leading implant portfolio for power devices, featuring innovative solutions to excel at these applications due to its innovative platform that offers the flexibility to handle multiple wafer sizes (150mm, 200mm and 300mm), various substrate types (including SiC, Si, GaN and GaAs wafers) and at various implant temperatures (room temperature, warm and hot).

Innovative New Upgrade Offerings – Our Customer Solutions and Innovation organization has an expanding array of enhancements that deliver a variety of performance and efficiency benefits. Numerous new upgrades will be on display including innovative source technology, productivity packages to increase throughput and productivity, and product Life Cycle packages to optimize performance at every stage of equipment lifecycle.

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, Russell Low, said, “We’re excited to participate in SEMICON Korea, one of the leading semiconductor technology forums in the world. Korea is a very important market for Axcelis, and we are committed to providing the most advanced ion implant technology and support solutions to our customers. We are pleased to expand our operations in Korea with our recently opened Asia HUB Warehouse, which along with our Axcelis Asia Operations Center provides our customers with state-of-the-art manufacturing, engineering, services and logistics capabilities in the Asia Pacific region.”

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: Maureen.Hart@axcelis.com

Axcelis Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: David.Ryzhik@axcelis.com

