From O Levels to a Medicine, Dentistry or Law Degree in Just 9 Months

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the growing demand for doctors, Singapore has increased the number of recognised foreign medical schools and ambitious students aiming for careers in medicine, dentistry or even law now have an accelerated pathway to success. The newly launched EAIM-NCUK 9-month International Foundation Year (IFY) offers a fast-track route from O Levels to world-class undergraduate programmes, enabling students to achieve their academic dreams at leading universities globally. The programme guarantees access to over 60 partner universities, including prestigious institutions such as the UK’s Russell Group and Australia’s Group of Eight (Go8).



Law or medicine degree

What is the EAIM-NCUK IFY?

The International Foundation Year bridges the gap between secondary education and university. Unlike traditional programmes, which take 24 months (GCE A level) or 36 months (Polytechnic), this course condenses the curriculum into just 9 months. Students complete three subject modules and the English for Academic Purposes (EAP) module, ensuring readiness for university-level study.

Why Choose EAIM-NCUK IFY?

1. Time-Saving Pathway

Transition from O Levels to a bachelor’s degree in only 9 months, saving time and resources. Students completing IGCSE Year 10, A Levels, or International Baccalaureate (IB) can also apply.

2. Guaranteed University Entry

Successful completion ensures a place at one of 60+ partner universities offering thousands of degrees across the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and more.

3. Specialised Tracks for Law, Medicine, and Dentistry

Medicine & Dentistry : The NCUK IFY builds a strong foundation in sciences and ethics to help students progress into accredited programmes that meet international licensing standards, including eligibility for practice in Singapore such as University of Bristol and University of New South Wales , Sydney . Law : Develop critical thinking and legal skills while preparing for degrees recognised by bar associations worldwide, including those approved for legal practice in Singapore such as Queen Mary University of London and University of Western Australia .



4. Access to Elite Universities

Partner universities include the University of Manchester, University of Bristol, UNSW Sydney, and University of Alberta, offering students study abroad opportunities at top-ranked institutions.

5. Supportive Learning Environment

EAIM provides quality teaching, academic guidance, and enrichment activities like Community Involvement programmes to ensure holistic development.

Advice for Current O Level and A Level Students: Why Choose the NCUK Track?

1. Plan Ahead for Your Career Goals

If you’re aiming for high-demand professions like law, medicine, or dentistry, select a pathway aligned with your ambitions. The EAIM-NCUK IFY offers specialised tracks tailored to these fields, equipping you with the skills needed to excel at globally recognised universities.

2. Save Time on Your Academic Journey

Traditional pathways like GCE A Levels or Polytechnic take 2-3 years. With the NCUK IFY, you can save time by completing your foundation year in just 9 months and moving directly to a degree programme.

3. Broaden Your University Options

The NCUK IFY guarantees entry to over 60 partner universities worldwide, including prestigious institutions in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada. Unlike A Levels, which may limit your choices based on grades, the NCUK pathway offers greater flexibility and access to top-ranked universities.

4. Tailored Preparation for University Success

The IFY curriculum is designed to equip you with essential academic skills, subject knowledge, and English proficiency through the English for Academic Purposes (EAP) module. This ensures you’re fully prepared for the rigours of university-level study.

5. Seamless Transition from O Levels

For O Level students, the NCUK IFY provides an efficient bridge to university without the need for additional years of study. Its condensed structure ensures you’re prepared for higher education while saving time.

6. Explore Scholarships and Support

Many partner universities offer scholarships for NCUK students, reducing financial barriers. EAIM also provides academic guidance, career advice, and enrichment opportunities to support your journey.

7. Gain International Experience

The NCUK pathway goes beyond academics, offering cultural and professional exposure. Studying at international universities enhances your global perspective and career prospects.

Start Your Journey Today

The EAIM-NCUK IFY is more than an academic programme—it’s a gateway to world-class universities and high-demand careers. Whether you aspire to excel in medicine, dentistry or law, this fast-track pathway prepares you for success in just 9 months. Learn more at www.eaimncuk.edu.sg.