Molex Releases Innovative MMCX Power over Coax Solution to Ensure Reliable, RF Connections and Uninterrupted Power Delivery in Dynamic Environments

Innovative mating technique resolves the problems with intermittent power delivery and signal interruptions inherent in traditional MMCX connectors

Ideally suited for critical sensors and video applications in aerospace and defense, agriculture, automotive, industrial automation and telecommunications

Backward compatibility with IEC 61169-52 MMCX jack receptacles facilitates faster, seamless product upgrades without requiring major infrastructure changes

Compact, space-efficient design aligns with demands for miniaturization while power over coax simplifies product designs and reduces system complexity

LISLE, IL – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 February 2025 – Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, announces the availability of its new compact MMCX Power over Coax (PoC) solution, which features a patent-pending mating technique to ensure secure and stable connections while maintaining electrical ground continuity. This product innovation is ideally suited for space-constrained applications where reliable RF connections and continuous power delivery are paramount, such as automotive liquid-crystal display (LCD) mirrors, driver monitoring systems or industrial sensors.

“Our new MMCX Power over Coax solution includes a full-locking mating mechanism to fix a known weakness in traditional MMCX plug connectors, which can cause signal interruptions and intermittent power levels,” said Roger Kauffman, senior director, RF product management and marketing, Molex. “Over the past year, this solution has performed effectively in different environments, including a light sensor used in a critical industrial security application.”

Backward Compatible, Compact Connectivity

The MMCX Power over Coax (PoC) product not only alleviates persistent reliability problems, it also is backward compatible with IEC 61169-52 MMCX jack receptacles to facilitate seamless product upgrades. This alleviates the need to redesign existing PCB receptacles, which can save significant time while reducing costs associated with product integration. Compliance with current and future standards offers customers a future-proof solution to meet evolving RF connection and power delivery requirements.

The compact product is 30% smaller than traditional MMC connectors, making it ideal for customers seeking to replace larger, heavier MCX connectors as well as more robust and reliable performance. MMCX Power over Coax is especially advantageous in applications where separate power and data connectors is either impractical or undesirable. To date, MMCX Power over Coax is being tested and deployed in a variety of agriculture, automotive and industrial automation applications.

Additionally, this future-proof solution improves performance for a vast range of miniaturized, rugged and reliable products, encompassing remote and mobile devices, unmanned aerial vehicles, portable electronics, smart-home automation systems, as well as IoT sensors and infrastructure. MMCX Power over Coax also accommodates the stringent reliability requirements for GPS antennas, intelligent transport management systems, wireless meter readers and more.

Product Availability

Molex’s MMCX Power over Coax right-angle and straight-plug cable assemblies are available now for the following cable types: RG178, Condumex RG174LL, RG316 and Dacar 462.

Molex Innovations on Display at DesignCon

MMCX Power over Coax was on display at DesignCon 2025 (Booth 739).

Molex engineers will share product demonstrations and expertise, including

Highlights of Molex’s 224G portfolio, encompassing next-generation cables, backplanes, board-to-board connectors and near-ASIC cable-to-connector solutions operating at speeds up to 224 Gbps-PAM4.

Molex’s preparations for 448G connectivity, as well as the critical components and technologies needed to achieve this important milestone.

Thermal management demonstration featuring Molex’s liquid cooling solution, called the Integrated Floating Pedestal, which minimizes thermal resistance while maximizing heat-transfer efficiency.

RF solution showcase reinforcing Molex’s ability to meet demanding high-speed data connectivity applications with high-frequency RF solutions that improve signal integrity, as well as reduce loss and interference.

The automotive and transportation team demonstrating a Type-C Enabling DisplayPort application for vehicles, as well as Ethernet over Coax (EoC) as an alternative to Shielded Twisted Pair.

