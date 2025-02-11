Timeless Love: QNET’s Bernhard H. Mayer Showcases Elegant Craftsmanship for Valentine’s Day

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This Valentine’s Day, Bernhard H. Mayer, a luxury brand available exclusively through QNET, introduces the Alto Ceramic Watch and the Insignia Heart Jewelry Set, both exemplifying the brand’s commitment to timeless design and exceptional craftsmanship.



Bernhard H. Mayer Insignia Heart Jewelry Set

The Alto Ceramic Watch, crafted in Switzerland, features a scratch-resistant ceramic bezel, stainless-steel case, and sapphire crystal glass. It operates on precision quartz movement with luminous hands for low-light readability and is water-resistant up to 50 meters—blending durability with refined aesthetics for everyday wear.

The global luxury watch market, valued at USD 42.21 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% through 2030, driven by increasing demand for premium timepieces and evolving consumer preferences. Ceramic watches, known for their durability, lightweight design, and hypoallergenic properties, have become a standout choice. Their resistance to scratches and fading, along with advancements in ceramic technology, enhances their appeal among modern consumers.

The Insignia Heart Jewelry Set, featuring a pendant and matching earrings with heart-shaped motifs and gemstone accents, is crafted from high-quality materials for versatile wear, either as a set or individually.

“Valentine’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar; it’s a time when people seek meaningful ways to express their emotions,” said Trevor Kuna, QNET’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Jewelry and timepieces, with their timeless appeal, become powerful symbols of heartfelt sentiments. The Alto Ceramic Watch, with its enduring craftsmanship and sleek design, represents the strength and resilience of lasting connections, while the Insignia Heart Jewelry Set captures the essence of love and emotional resonance. Together, they reflect the depth and beauty of relationships, making them meaningful choices to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

The new collection is available exclusively through QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle company that uses a direct selling business model. QNET’s craftsmanship and attention to detail make Bernhard H. Mayer’s collections stand out in a crowded marketplace. The Alto Ceramic Watch represents enduring love with its high-quality materials and timeless design, while the Insignia Heart Set symbolizes deep emotional connections. This Valentine’s Day, gift more than just beauty—gift a symbol of commitment and elegance. Explore the collection at QNET’s official website at www.qnet.net and celebrate love with purpose.

ABOUT QNET

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company, uses a direct selling business model to promote unique products that enable people to take charge of their health, well-being, and lifestyle.

Since 1998, QNET’s innovative products and e-commerce-driven business model have helped build a global community of satisfied customers and microentrepreneurs, who are driven by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind. Popular product brands offered by QNET include the Bernhard H. Mayer range of luxury watches and jewelry, HomePure range of home care products, the Amezcua wellness range, Physio Radiance personal care range, and QVI branded holiday packages.

QNET proudly exemplifies high industry standards and is a member of numerous Direct Selling Associations worldwide. Its active engagement in several global sports sponsorships including in its role as the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), highlights the company’s commitment to excellence.

Discover a world of new possibilities with QNET by visiting www.qnet.net