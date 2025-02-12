A Bigger, Bolder, Better D’Marquee

Introducing the newly-built, gold-standard, solar-powered D’Marquee, primed to host more large-scaled events.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following a year in construction, NTUC Club’s all-new D’Marquee events venue makes its debut at Downtown East this month. Originally opened in 2003, the former dome-shaped D’Marquee carved out its place as a go-to-spot for mid and large-scale events in Singapore, becoming a cornerstone of Downtown East’s vibrant scene. In the last two decades, it has played host to more than 3,000 events, from family favorites such as The Powerpuff Girls’ Big Day and Sesame Street Live to landmark gatherings like the May Day Rally. For union members and guests, it became more than a venue – it was a stage for unforgettable moments.

The concept for D’Marquee 2.0 took shape in 2022, with a vision to reimagine the space. In November 2023, it marked the end of an era, hosting the final event before construction commenced in January 2024. Today, its design speaks to the demands of the modern events landscape, ensuring it remains an epicenter of the resort-style Downtown East’s dynamic mix of F&B, retail, leisure, and hospitality.

Emerging with a fresh identity, its contemporary, multi-purpose facility is crowned by a corrugated steel facade inspired by shipping containers. Designed by the award-winning Freight Architects LLP, the venue is a bold, industrial nod to modernity, a striking contrast to its previous dome-shaped profile.

Multi-Purpose Space

The result is an impressive pillar-less, open-concept interior of 2,400 square-meters (roughly the size of six basketball courts) with an 8-m ceiling height, representing a 40 percent increase in floor capacity. D’Marquee 2.0 is expected to host at least 30 large-scale events annually.

Its collaboration with technical production firm ExpoAV spares no detail, equipping the space with customisable features for everything from concerts and team-building sessions to weddings and sporting events. High-definition audio, soundproofed interiors, and echo-absorbing ceilings deliver impeccable sound, while cinematic LED lighting elevates the overall atmosphere.

The standalone structure now features a new suite of fully integrated back-of-house facilities, including a VIP lounge with ensuite bathroom, storage and operations spaces, as well as a nursing room, changing rooms, and accessible restrooms. D’Marquee can now host up to 2,200 guests in theatre-style seating, an expansion from 1,400. It also caters to an upgraded banquet setup with room for 132 banquet tables, up from 70, and can hold up to 2,278 attendees for arena-style concerts, representing a notable 60 per cent increase in overall capacity.

Strategic Platform for UPlay

D’Marquee pairs itself as the strategic venue for UPlay , NTUC Club’s latest corporate concierge service for all social and recreational needs. This is where companies can easily plan tailored events or choose from a wide range of curated lifestyle experiences or team-building programmes on UPlay for their employees to foster deeper engagement.

Mr Lim Eng Lee, Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Club, says: “The new D’Marquee is part of our ongoing evolution to refresh our facilities in Downtown East. The upgraded venue will be another platform for our UPlay ecosystem, hosting mega events such as consumer shows, corporate events and concerts. It would help to bolster even higher footfall in Downtown East. By creating a seamless synergy between event spaces, leisure facilities, and hospitality, we hope to create an even more vibrant hub that resonates with our members and guests.”

Go Green

Come April, D’Marquee will be fitted with a solar-panel feature on its roof to enhance energy efficiency. The solar project is a key element of NTUC Club’s “Go-Green” initiatives, reflecting its commitment to supporting Singapore’s renewable energy goals. D’Marquee 2.0 is NTUC Club’s third green roof project at Downtown East, following the second installation at E!Hub mall in 2023, and the first one on the roof spaces of E!Avenue mall and D’Resort in 2022.

The transformation ushers in a new era for NTUC Club as we redefine D’Marquee as a premier destination for diverse events while championing energy-efficient solutions and shaping the future of work and play spaces.