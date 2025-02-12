Announcing the Winners of the F&L Asia Awards 2025

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — F&L Asia Ltd. is pleased to announce the winners of the F&L Asia Awards 2025, recognizing exceptional achievements and contributions within the fuels and lubricants industry. This year’s awards celebrate individuals and products that embody innovation, leadership, and sustainability in line with the industry’s evolving demands.

Award Winners

Person of the Year

Eugene Ng , General Manager of Sales & Marketing, Chevron Oronite Asia Pacific Region , for driving growth and fostering talent development in the industry.

, General Manager of Sales & Marketing, , for driving growth and fostering talent development in the industry. Dr. Ping Zhu , Vice President of Additives Global Transformation, Lubrizol Corporation, for advancing lubricant technologies and championing sustainable solutions.

Product Development of the Year

Pertamina Fastron Platinum Racing SAE 10W-60, for setting new benchmarks in motorsport lubrication with its exceptional performance and strategic partnership with Lamborghini Squadra Corse .

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dato’ Hazimah Zainuddin, Founder and Group Executive Chairman, Hyrax Oil Sdn Bhd, for her pioneering contributions to the lubricants industry.

Join Us to Celebrate Excellence at the F&L Asia Awards Gala Dinner

The awards will be presented during the F&L Asia Awards Gala Dinner, the highlight of F+L Week 2025, on March 14, 2025, at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. This exclusive evening will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to celebrate 30 years of F+L Week, under the theme: “Energizing Tomorrow: Pioneering Sustainable Solutions.”

An Unforgettable Evening of Recognition, Networking, and Cultural Experience

The night will begin with an exclusive Cocktail Reception at 7:30 PM, proudly sponsored by LANXESS, setting the stage for meaningful conversations and valuable industry connections.

This will be followed by an exquisite Balinese-themed Gala Dinner, proudly sponsored by Lubrizol, featuring live food stations, cooking demonstrations, and a showcase of Balinese culinary traditions.

The entertainment, sponsored by Pertamina Lubricants, will captivate conference participants with an authentic Balinese cultural performance, celebrating the rich heritage of the region while reinforcing the spirit of innovation and excellence that the awards embody.

Why Attend the Gala Dinner?

Celebrate Excellence : Honor the achievements of trailblazers shaping the industry’s future.

: Honor the achievements of trailblazers shaping the industry’s future. Network with Influencers : Connect with key executives and innovators in a world-class setting.

: Connect with key executives and innovators in a world-class setting. Shape the Industry’s Future: Gain insights into emerging trends and technologies.

Don’t miss this memorable evening of recognition and connection. Secure your seat today and be part of the celebration that honors the best in the industry.

Register Now!

Be part of the F&L Asia Awards Gala Dinner and the full F+L Week 2025 conference on March 13-14, 2025.