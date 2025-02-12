As demand for on-premises computing rises, Spingence partners with Japanese AI startup FSR to support the digital transformation of Japanese industries

TAIPEI, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spingence, a Taiwan-based artificial intelligence startup, has announced a strategic alliance with ForceSteed Robotics (FSR) to promote the adoption of on-premises large language models (LLMs) in Japan and develop solutions that prioritize privacy protection, data security, and high-performance computing. FSR, a Japan-based startup specializing in artificial consciousness (AC), will represent Spingence in Japan, the two companies will establish a long-term partnership in sales and technology development, aiming to address the key challenges Japanese companies face in AI adoption. The alliance marks an important milestone for Spingence’s entry into the Japanese AI market.

Strategic collaboration launched: Meeting the demands of AI in the Japanese market

Research shows that demand for AI applications in the Japanese market is rising, particularly for LLMs, which have become a key technology for businesses across multiple sectors. As cloud-based services, which rely on the internet, struggle with data privacy and system stability, many companies are now turning to on-premises solutions.

“For businesses, Spingence’s on-premises LLM services are just as effective as cloud-based solutions, offering high privacy and security while maintaining strong performance,” said Hiroyuki OHSAWA, FSR’s founder and CEO. “By optimizing SSDs with DRAM, Spingence has developed a cost-effective solution to addressing memory limitations during large-scale AI model training, ensuring platform and application stability. We believe that on-premises services based on this technology will confer considerable benefits in the future.”

Furthermore, Spingence’s past success in the Taiwanese market serves as a strong foundation for expanding its business in Japan. The firm’s expertise in AI defect detection and edge AI will make its products highly competitive in the Japanese market.

Facing existing competitors in the Japanese market, OHSAWA believes that Spingence’s products hold advantages in price, maintenance efficiency, and server performance. “The emergence of local competitors in Japan indicates a sharp rise in demand for on-premises servers recently,” OHSAWA said.

Spingence and FSR have seen an opportunity to help small and medium-sized companies that struggle to find AI solutions tailored to their needs. Many solutions in the market now are expensive, come with high maintenance costs, and are typically designed for larger companies. Some solutions often fall short in terms of server performance and specifications. This leaves a gap in the market for comprehensive solutions that can address the unique challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises.

Working together: Driving digital transformation in the Japanese market

This collaboration was initiated after Spingence gained valuable market insights at CEATEC 2024. “Japanese companies have been actively developing LLM applications and exploring various solutions, most of which rely on cloud technology,” said Jesse Chen, founder and CEO of Spingence. “The market potential of on-premises LLMs became clear as the companies identified the limitations of cloud services.” OHSAWA shared the same observation, and the mutual understanding quickly led to the formation of the partnership.

In the early stages of the collaboration, Chen said the focus would be on product-market validation to ensure that Spingence’s existing edge AI solutions meet market demands. “Based on current research and observations, it’s clear that Taiwan and Japan are in vastly different stages of development and application,” he said. “To succeed in both markets, Spingence needs to be more flexible and constantly validate market assumptions. This requires close collaboration with FSR.”

Spingence and FSR agree that on-premises LLMs have significant growth potential in the Japanese market. To ensure the effective implementation of the technology and support the digital transformation of Japanese industries, the short-term goals for the two companies include market promotion, customer education, and application case validation.

Looking ahead: Achieving technological co-creation and promoting localized product applications

In the next three to five years, Spingence and FSR will continue to promote the application of on-premises LLMs in the Japanese market and explore possibilities for product implementation through technological integration.

FSR will first focus on expanding enterprise applications, offering reasonably priced and highly secure products for companies in specialized fields. Based on experience, OHSAWA pointed out, “Whether it’s schools, factories, or other verticals, there’s skepticism about cloud computing, which has significantly increased the demand for edge AI.”

In the short term, FSR plans to strengthen local technical support and provide superior customer service. Spingence will focus on enhancing the localization of its LLM platform. By optimizing application and management tools, the company aims to provide more intuitive interfaces, customizable configuration options, and seamless integration features, all tailored to the needs of Japanese businesses, thus improving the convenience and efficiency of enterprise applications.

Technical integration is another key aspect of the collaboration. FSR will represent Spingence in Japan and act as a partner in co-creating technology, driving the deep integration of edge AI and AI technologies to develop smarter and more efficient applications.

The collaboration between Spingence and FSR represents the joint efforts of Taiwanese and Japanese AI startups to create new opportunities. Through the synergy of cutting-edge technology and market expertise, Spingence and FSR are committed to driving AI-powered digital transformation, setting new standards for on-premises AI solutions in Japan.

