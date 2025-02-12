Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Holds Media Event During TechGALA, One of Japan’s Largest Startup Events

Participants also visited Nagoya University Startup Laboratory, learning firsthand about what some of the region’s most promising startups are developing

NAGOYA, Japan , Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JETRO and Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium held a media event for overseas and English-language media on February 4, coinciding with the opening day of TechGALA, one of Japan’s largest startup events from February 4-6, in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture. TechGALA is the first global startup event organized by the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium.

Akira Odoi, Director of the Innovation Promotion Department at the Chubu Economic Federation, opened the media event with an in-depth overview of the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem and its strategic initiatives. Mr. Odoi highlighted how the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem provides an excellent environment for startups and its needs. He also discussed accelerator programs, financial support systems, innovative university seeds, and collaborative partnerships with ecosystems outside of Japan that are attracting a wide range of entrepreneurs to this region.



Media Briefing – left: Akira Odoi, right: Kazuya Takeda

When introducing the initiatives and achievements of the Aichi-Nagoya Startup Consortium, Mr. Odoi said, “We exceeded our 5-year KPI set in 2020, doubling entrepreneurial and innovative talent to 20,327, increasing the number of business matching cases between overseas startups and local companies to 589, as well as increasing the number of startups established.” He added, “There are currently 848 startups in Central Japan and with the region’s strong industrial background, Central Japan presents significant potential for startups. Our ecosystem offers an excellent environment for startups to grow.”

In the latter half of the media event, Kazuya Takeda, PhD, Tokai National Higher Education and Research System Professor, and Special Presidential Advisor at Nagoya University talked about the “Start-up Co-growth Package”, including entrepreneur programs at Nagoya University and Tokai Higher Education and Research System (THERS).

The Central Japan Startup Ecosystem was established in July 2020 when Aichi, Nagoya, and Hamamatsu were designated as “Global Startup Ecosystem Hub Cities”. Since its establishment, growth has been accelerating and Dr. Takeda said, “2024 saw some epoch-making events such as the opening of STATION Ai, which is not only the largest incubation hub in Japan, but it is also connecting itself to the world through exchange activities with the National University of Singapore.”

To conclude his presentation, Dr. Takeda outlined the Nagoya University “Start-up Co-growth Package”. In order to back up more startups, he explained how it wants to combine them in a holistic manner, across various sectors. It starts with “Entrepreneurship Education” (extra-curricular activities) and so far about 8,000 students in the Tokai area have taken this course. Nagoya University’s mission is to cultivate “individuals possessing intellectual courage,” as well as a set of compulsory courses. The next step is “Network, with academia and private sector, globally and locally. Third, is “Facilities” in the University, as well as the recently opened STATION Ai, which will also help the region grow startups further. The final part of the “Start-up Co-growth Package” is “Risk Money,” which is supporting startups through Partner VC and University Capital Funds.

Dr. Takeda also talked about Tongali, an entrepreneurial platform for Central Japan’s academic communities, serving 26 participating universities. It fosters entrepreneurial spirit, equips students with skills, ideation through an idea pitch content, as well as practice through overseas training, and a business development plan contest.

Media tour of Nagoya University Startup Laboratory

After the media event, participants took a tour of the Nagoya University Startup Laboratory, visiting up-and-coming startups. This fully immersive experience included visits to emerging startups such as GRA&GREEN, U-MAP, and SORA materials. Participants witnessed groundbreaking innovations, from genome editing technology in agriculture to advanced heat-dissipating materials and ultra-lightweight fibers with diverse applications. Participants toured the following Nagoya based startups:

GRA&GREEN

Participants visited an on-site laboratory and greenhouse to learn about the cultivation and oil pressing of Egoma (Perilla frutescens var. frutescens) along with a tasting session. The creation of superior species through genome editing, which is completely different from genetic modification, is a unique technology. GRA&GREEN provides joint development utilizing this gene-editing technology according to various needs and applications such as agriculture and forestry, and raw materials for food processing.

https://www.gragreen.com/en

U-MAP

The company is developing innovative materials to manage critical thermal issues. Participants listened to an explanation on heat dissipation changes in electronic devices using new materials developed by U-Map, which is improving the efficiency of heat dissipation from circuit boards and ICs without using heat sinks or electric fans.

https://umap-corp.com/en/

SORA materials

Participants had a demonstration of an ultra-light material which is lighter than air. The material is made from fibers in sheet form and has a wide range of uses. Currently, many companies are showing their attention, including major corporations.

https://sora-materials.com/en/



Nagoya University Startup Media Tour – Top: Gra&Green, Bottom left: SORA Materials, Bottom right: U-Map

Background on Central Japan

Located in the Chubu region, also known as Central Japan – right in the middle of Japan’s main island, Honshu, this region is proud of playing a vital role in the history of Japan’s manufacturing craftsmanship. It was where Toyota first began, and as a tech pioneer, it is now the home to a wide range of sectors such as automobiles, photonics, and aerospace, using advanced, cutting-edge technologies.

Central Japan continues to invite entrepreneurs and capitalists from all corners of the world to facilitate state-of-the-art open innovation by infusing new ideas with local craftsmanship. And as a result, take part in playing a crucial role in paving the path towards the Homeland of Mobility 5.0 –the future of mobility.

About the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem

In July 2020, Aichi prefecture, Nagoya City and Hamamatsu City in Shizuoka-prefecture became one of the four regional Startup Ecosystem Global Base Cities groups designated nationwide by the Japanese Cabinet Office.

There are 848 startups in Central Japan, of which 209 are university-launched. An estimated 100.8 billion yen (from 2020 to 2024) of funds have been raised, in addition to accelerator programs, financial support systems, and innovative university seeds.

Collaborative partnerships with Station F, INSEAD, BLOCK71, Paris &Co, Bpifrance, Venture Café, Plug and Play, Israel Innovation Authority, Tsinghua University, China Medical University, National University of Singapore, the University of Texas at Austin, Stanford University, North Carolina State University, University of Nebraska and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad attract a diverse range of entrepreneurs to the region.

For more information, please visit https://central-startup.jp/en/